By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Mitch Geiser cemented his legendary status within the De Smet hockey program Friday night.
Geiser scored twice, including the game-winner in sudden death overtime, to lift the Spartans to a 2-1 win over St. Louis U. High in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship game at Centene Community Ice Center.
“This is a dream come true,” Geiser said. “It's my last hockey game ever and what a way to go out.”
Geiser’s shot from the point found its way through traffic 1 minute and 39 seconds into the overtime period.
A defenseman who had just one point on an assist in the regular season, extended his postseason goal scoring streak to three games. He scored a team high 5 goals and added an assist in eight playoff games.
“The guy is, as they say, ice water in the veins,” De Smet coach Casey Ott said. “He’s a kid who’s just very cool under pressure and he likes the puck on his stick there.”
Brady Govero made 26 saves for De Smet (21-7-2), which won its 15th Challenge Cup championship and first since 2010.
Logan Petlansky scored and Maksim Bely made 20 saves for SLUH (17-6-5). The Jr. Billikens beat De Smet for the Challenge Cup championship last year.
“It was back and forth,” SLUH coach Steve Walters said. “Their goal was a power play goal. Ours was 6-on-5. I can't ask any more of our players. Their team plays a very composed defensive game and it's hard to score on them.”
Geiser’s power play goal gave De Smet the lead with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left in the second. Geiser’s shot from the top of the right circle found its way through traffic and into the net thanks to an excellent screen from Cole Heffington.
“He's on fire, give all credit to him,” De Smet’s Thomas Ruder, who got an assist on the goal, said of Geiser. “He's burying them. I mean, that dude was on a heater.”
Govero got a piece of a Finn Barry shot on an odd man rush for SLUH a couple of minutes later and capped the period with a sprawling save on a high danger chance from Petlansky late in the frame.
Petlansky finally solved Govero with 31.9 seconds left, burying a no look feed from Patrick Vogl from behind the net to tie the game 1-all.
The goal snapped a 153 minute, 8 second scoreless stretch from Govero.
“Brady's been playing well for us all season and today he just really brought he brought his ‘A’ game,” Geiser said. “That game couldn't have been possible without him.”
Undeterred, Govero made a couple tough saves in the opening moments of the overtime before Geiser’s goal.
“We didn't lose the game, that goal is to tie it,” Govero said of recovering after the goal. “I can't give up on my team. My team's not gonna give up on me.”
Bely was sharp early for SLUH, keeping the game scoreless even though De Smet outshot the Jr. Billikens 6-1 in the opening period.
“Max was Max tonight and he's taking this one really hard because he thinks he should have had that last one, but I think it had eyes and I think it got deflected, possibly,” Walter said.
Bely made back-to-back dazzling saves to deny De Smet’s Jackson Fox and Nicholas Salthouse in the opening seconds of the second period.
Not to be outdone, Govero came up big moments later on a chance from SLUH’s Kai Duncan.
“I said it earlier this year, Brady's the G.O.A.T.,” Ott said. “He was unreal tonight. He puts the team just at ease back there. He allows us to play our game.”
The De Smet seniors waited 364 days to get another crack at the trophy after losing to SLUH last year.
“It's surreal,” Ruder said. “This is my last hockey game ever. So, that feeling hits even harder I think right about now. It's amazing.”
Added Govero, “I have no words. I don't know whether the to cry or smile. I don't know. I'm emotionless. This is crazy.”
Mid-States Challenge Cup championship: De Smet 2, SLUH 1 (OT)
De Smet players celebrate their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate their first championship in 13 years with member of the student section after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate in shock their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Jack Croghan (84) De Smet celebrates winning the schools first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Mitch Geiser (19) is awarded the MVP trophy after the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Luke Gund (2) accepts the second place plaque after the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Nicholas Salthouse (27) and De Smet Jesuit Spartans Mitch Geiser (19) accept the first place trophy and plaque after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players raise the trophy in celebration of their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players raise the trophy in celebration of their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate their first championship in 13 years after winning the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players, coaches and members of the student body all pose for a photo with the championship plaque and trophy after winning their first championship in 13 years in the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players, coaches and members of the student body all pose for a photo with the championship plaque and trophy after winning their first championship in 13 years in the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players, coaches and members of the student body all pose for a photo with the championship plaque and trophy after winning their first championship in 13 years in the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
A sell out crowd takes in the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
A sell out crowd takes in the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Joey Buzzetta (10) moves the puck in his own zone during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Maksim Bely (31) makes a blocker save during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Tyler Woodcock (21) collides with De Smet Jesuit Spartans Joey Buzzetta (10) along the boards during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Brady Govero (1) makes a glove save during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens James Eisenbeis (8) runs into and knocks down his own teammate SLUH Jr. Billikens Kai Duncan (24) during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Tyler Woodcock (21) puts a body check on De Smet Jesuit Spartans Mitch Geiser (19) during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Tyler Woodcock (21) puts a body check on De Smet Jesuit Spartans Joey Buzzetta (10) during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Thomas Ruder (91) falls on SLUH Jr. Billikens Luke Gund (2) after they collide during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Curtis Bruen (7) looks to move the puck from behind his own goal during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Members of the De Smet student section cheer on their team during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players go over strategy before starting a power play during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Cole Heffington (22) sets a screen in front of SLUH Jr. Billikens Maksim Bely (31) allowing the puck to get by for the first goal of the game during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate as the puck goes in for the first goal of the game during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate their first goal of the game with the student section during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet players celebrate their first goal of the game with the student section during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Patrick Vogl (16) throws an open ice hit on De Smet Jesuit Spartans Grant Fowlkes (43) during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Thomas Ruder (91) takes a wrist shot toward the goal during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Finn Barry (9) gets off a shot before the sliding De Smet Jesuit Spartans Thomas Ruder (91) can block it during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Brady Govero (1) makes the save on the shot by SLUH Jr. Billikens Finn Barry (9) during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Jacob Schneiderman (6) is able to clear the puck out of danger before SLUH Jr. Billikens Hank Fusco (22) can get to it during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Maksim Bely (31) steps the bouncing puck as he hugs the post during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Brady Govero (1) is able to keep the puck out of the net as SLUH Jr. Billikens Finn Barry (9) tries to jab it by him during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Thomas Ruder (91) and De Smet Jesuit Spartans Cole Heffington (22) try to kill time along the boards while SLUH Jr. Billikens Finn Barry (9) works the puck free during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Maksim Bely (31) makes a glove save during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Thomas Ruder (91) slips past the forecheck of SLUH Jr. Billikens Kai Duncan (24) during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Mitch Geiser (19) keeps SLUH Jr. Billikens Logan Petlansky (23) from keeping the puck in the offensive zone during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Brady Govero (1) makes a stick save during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
A floating shot causes problems for De Smet Jesuit Spartans Brady Govero (1) as he makes the save during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH coaches go over their plan to pull the goalie with two minutes remaining ir regulation and down by 1 during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet coaches go over their strategy for the final two minutes of regulation during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Logan Petlansky (23) tips the puck off the stick of De Smet Jesuit Spartans Brady Govero (1) to tie the game up at one with 31 seconds left in the third period during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH players celebrate tying the game at one goal each with just over 31 seconds left in the third period during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH players celebrate tying the game at one goal each with just over 31 seconds left in the third period during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH Jr. Billikens Logan Petlansky (23) celebrates after tying the game up at one with 31 seconds left in the third period during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
De Smet Jesuit Spartans Brady Govero (1) makes a shoulder save on a high shot during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Championship on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
