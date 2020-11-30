 Skip to main content
Gianluca Boccardi, junior, Vianney
One of a variety of weapons during the Golden Griffins’ championship run last season. The 5-foot-7 forward scored 12 goals and had 13 assists. He had a pair of game-winning goals and a hat trick as a sophomore, but his biggest goal came in a semifinal shootout that advanced the Griffins to the championship. Known for his quickness and shiftiness, Boccardi spent the offseason getting stronger to add more grit to his game.

