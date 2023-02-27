MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Kevin Gier believes the Mid-States Club Hockey Association’s "Super Saturday" is a showcase event, and he does his best to make sure the atmosphere in Centene Community Ice Center is as electric as the play on the ice.

Super Saturday has become a tradition on the Mid-States calendar, a day when the semifinals for both the Challenge Cup and Wickenheiser Cup conclude. The games are played one after another, making for an entire day of intense hockey action.

While the players supply the entertainment on the ice, Gier supplies the entertainment off of it.

Gier, 34, serves as music coordinator and public address announcer for all of the games. It’s a labor of love that has gone on for 15 years.

“This is an event that needs a bit of touch a class, a bit more gravitas to it,” Gier said. “And I think I felt I can provide that.”

Gier uses his personal laptop, which has more than 400 songs on it. Fans are treated to a variety of musical genres in between whistles or periods, creating the same experience they would have if they were at Enterprise Center for a Blues game.

If the game is close, fans can hear the excitement in Gier’s deep voice as he announces a goal or a penalty.

“I get involved,” Gier said. “If it's a close game or something like that, I'm neutral, but I enjoy good, hard, well-played hockey and you get that a lot of times here.”

The music can be a challenge.

“It's just mostly a lot of stuff I like, and I think the kids would like, and stuff I've heard in various places,” Gier said. “You've got to be careful with like lyrics and stuff. I’ve got to find clean versions or be very quick with the dump button.”

Gier’s Super Saturday began at 8 a.m., long before the puck dropped for the first game at 1:20 p.m. He actually was officiating a youth hockey game at Centene.

He then went home, showered, grabbed his equipment and headed back to Centene.

Gier gets to the rink an hour before to set up. He comes armed with snacks and drinks for the long haul and uses the two-hour break in between the afternoon games and the late games to eat dinner.

Centene picked up the torch to hold Super Saturday after its original venue, the old Hardee’s ice rink in Chesterfield, closed its doors.

“Centene’s just a bigger venue,” Gier said. “They've got a video board. There are so much more amenities for the players and the fans and the staff as well. They’ve got a restaurant. I see parents going back in there, I see them at the bar. They're all congregating. It's a great hangout and a great atmosphere.”

Gier fell in love with hockey as a 5-year-old living in San Antonio while watching it on television. His father’s job included a brief stop in Detroit before settling in St. Louis.

“I remember when I was when I was in kindergarten or first grade, it was my Christmas gift, my parents signed me up for learn to play in Chesterfield,” Gier said. “They left a helmet and stick under the tree at my aunt's house in Kansas City and I was just like so ecstatic.”

That love of hockey never left. Aside from reffing, the music and PA, he also is a Mid-States scorekeeper and is on the league’s board.

They are all side gigs for Gier, a St. Louis U. High alum, who in what is left of his free time has multiple interests, including the game show Jeopardy!, for which he was almost a contestant — twice.

“I tried out for the collegian championships when I was at (University of Missouri) and I was in a contestant pool five or six years ago,” Gier said. “I went to Chicago both times for the interview stage, the mock game, all that. The first time they ended up picking somebody else from Mizzou. The second time, it's a lottery and your name is in a hat.”

While Jeopardy! might be exciting, hockey will always be Gier’s main interest — especially when it comes to Super Saturday.

“I think it's really a great showpiece event for Mid-States,” Gier said. “I really think it's a great showpiece event and sort of chance for the St. Louis hockey community to come together and bringing the four games back-to-back-to-back-to-back at a great venue like this, this is just such a great time and I think it's one of the hidden gems of St. Louis sports.”