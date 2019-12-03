Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Sturdy between the pipes, Day earned a reputation as a big-game goalie by helping lead the Pioneers to their first semifinal appearance since 1992. Along with teammate Tyler Glick, the duo formed a solid tandem. Day finished with a 6-5-2 record, a .941 save percentage and three shutouts. He is 1-1 so far this season with 43 saves.