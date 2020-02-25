Granite City sweeps Freeburg/Waterloo to claim MVCHA title

EAST ALTON — Hunter Parker wanted this season to be remembered for a long time. He turned in a memorable performance to make sure it will be.
Parker scored a goal and had five assists to lead Granite City to a 6-2 win over Freeburg/Waterloo to claim the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A championship at the East Alton Ice Rink on Tuesday night. Combined with a 5-4 victory Monday, Granite City won the best-of-3 series 2-0.
It is the fifth championship for the Warriors, but first since 2011.
“Throughout your whole life you remember all those all those boys who go up on that banner and you remember that banner hanging in the rink, you remember it forever,” Parker said. “So the fact that we've done it with our best friends, with one of the best coaches in the game, it's huge.”
Mason Roehr scored twice, Drake Bettorf had a goal and two assists, Lawson Kimble had a goal and an assist and Simon Maxfield also scored for Granite City (25-1-2), which won its 20th consecutive game. Michael Atkins made 18 saves to finish 11-1-2 in the net.
Joe Lugge and Anna Lugge each scored and Donovan Knuckles had a pair of assists for Freeburg/Waterloo (21-4). Zoey Malacarne and Cole Davis combined for 25 saves as the Raging Bulldogs fell victim to a second consecutive Warriors comeback win.
Granite City flipped the game to its favor with three late goals in the second period, including a back-breaking buzzer beater.
Parker’s power-play goal, a one-timer off of a Kimble feed with 4:32 left in the second, evened the game at 1-1. The score came seconds after Atkins made a big save on a Logan Ganz slap shot to keep Freeburg/Waterloo from adding to its lead.
Roehr gave Granite City a 2-1 lead with 2:19 left in the second, chipping in a loose puck after Malacarne made a couple of athletic saves during an intense scramble from Parker and Bettorf, who each got assists on the play.
“That's how I score most of my goals,” Roehr said. “I work hard in front of the net and I get all the rebounds.”
Roehr scored in almost identical fashion at the buzzer, again thanks to a scramble created by the forecheck of Parker and Bettorf. The Raging Bulldogs argued time had expired, but officials ruled the puck crossed the line with one second left in the period to make it 3-1 Warriors.
“That's a backbreaker,” Granite City coach Darin Kimble said. "So, you know, I told the guys before if we can if we can come up and get going and start taking this game over, hopefully we can get him to quit on this thing because, you know, the comeback we had last night and now we're going again and we start getting going there and I think in the third period there we sort of wore them down.”
Anna Lugge’s goal at 1:27 of the third period gave Freeburg/Waterloo some life, cutting Granite City's lead to 3-2. Nicholas Mumford and Knuckles got assists.
“We have nine seniors on our team and they knew this is the last shot,” Freeburg/Waterloo coach Scott Roberts said. “So they didn't want to give up. They went out there and gave it their all, and that's all I could ask from them.”
Atkins stood tall with several big saves and got help from a couple of posts as the Raging Bulldogs pressed to even the score.
But Bettorf’s goal with 6:38 eased the pressure by giving Granite City a 4-2 lead. Parker started the play by forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.
“We’ve been playing our whole lives together,” Bettorf said. “It was just chemistry so we were just ready for it.”
Parker then set up a Maxfield power play goal with 3:12 left and he fed Lawson Kimble for an empty-netter with 1:54 left.
“The guy can stick handle in a phone booth,” Darin Kimble said of Parker. “You know the guy is just phenomenal and he was the offensive leader on this team and as Hunter goes we go so you know everyone fed off of him.”
Freeburg/Waterloo took a 1-0 lead on a Joe Lugge goal just 1:11 into the game from a Knuckles feed.
Malacarne stood tall for Freeburg/Waterloo, making 11 saves in the first, including several on an early Granite City power play.
Parker scored four points in Game 1 of the series Monday as Granite City overcame a 3-0 deficit. He said both games were team efforts.
“It feels great, you know, I wouldn't have done it without my boys though I've got to give them a lot of credit,” Parker said. “A lot of them are scoring when I give it to them, you know a lot of them were giving it back to me. It's crazy chemistry, but it helped us.”