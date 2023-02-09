AFFTON — St. Louis U. High senior Luke Gund has a reputation of being one of the area’s best defensemen, but the blueliner is showing a different side to his game in the postseason.

Gund ran his points streak to three games with a pair of assists against Marquette on Thursday night. Gund, who had just five points in the regular season, now has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in his last three games.

“I'm just going out there and playing hockey,” Gund said. “People keep asking me when we're playing next and what the schedule is. And I don't know. I'm just showing up to the rink and playing hockey.”

The effort helped fuel a 6-1 win for SLUH over the Mustangs in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup first round double-elimination tournament game at the Affton ice rink.

“He's our captain, and he's motivated,” SLUH coach Steve Walters said of Gund. “He's got one objective here and we all know what that is. He's been leading this team. He's focused. He's ready to play. He practices hard and he's being rewarded for it.”

Logan Petlansky scored twice, Patrick Vogl had a goal and an assist and Gavin Simon, William Peterson and James Eisenbeis also scored for SLUH (15-5-5). Maksim Bely made 18 saves.

SLUH, the No. 4 seed, advanced in the winner’s bracket to face No. 1 CBC (20-1-4) at an undetermined date. CBC holds a 2-1-1 edge this season head-to-head, but SLUH has beaten and tied the Cadets in their last two meetings.

“We’ve got to play with some swagger,” Petlansky said. “I feel like we play our best when we're hauling and working our butts off. It's going to be a tough game. It's always a tough game against CBC.”

Brock Wrisberg scored a third period goal and Dominic Klein and Ayden Linville combined for 24 saves for No. 6 Marquette (12-11-2).

The Mustangs fell to the elimination side of the bracket and will face No. 11 Lindbergh (11-8-6) at an undetermined date.

Simon gave SLUH the lead late in the first period. Simon created the chance with a strong backcheck in Jr. Billikens defensive zone that led to the odd man rush the other way.

Petlansky made it 2-0 SLUH just 39 seconds into the second period, burying a one-timer off tape to tape passes from Vogl and Christian Lyons.

“We needed that little boost to keep going,” Petlansky said. “We were pressuring the whole game and to get that quick one early on, that momentum swing was perfect. It's what we needed.”

Vogl added to the Jr. Billikens lead a couple minutes later with a perfect tip of a Lyons shot.

“We needed to jump out and get a lead,” Walters said. “This team is very well coached and they're really hard to play against. They do a great job of neutral zone play, trapping, and so we were prepared for that. But if you don't break it down early, it's going to be a long night.”

Linville was brought in for Marquette after the goal and immediately made an impact with several saves to keep SLUH from putting the game away during a 5-minute major penalty called 18 seconds after he came into the game.

Goals by Peterson and Eisenbeis 24 seconds apart early in the third period effectively put the game away for the Jr. Billikens.

“We're just playing simple hockey,” Gund said. “Pucks out, pucks deep and just getting the machine going.”

SLUH 6, Marquette 1