MANCHESTER — De Smet Jesuit sophomore Cole Heffington quickly made up for his mistake.

Heffington took a costly minor penalty late in the first period against Marquette in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup elimination game at the Queeny ice rink Thursday night.

“I thought it was a bad penalty,” Heffington said. “I probably shouldn’t have taken that.”

But Heffington redeemed himself, scoring twice, to lead De Smet to a 4-2 win, keeping their season alive.

“I had a quick chat with him,” De Smet coach Casey Ott said of Heffington. “He owned it and next shift he put it back in there and picked his team back up.”

The Spartans (18-7-2) will play either CBC (20-2-4) or Chaminade (9-15-2) in another elimination game Friday at Centene Community Ice Center.

Dillen Grupe and Nicholas Salthouse also scored, and Thomas Ruder had three assists for De Smet. Brady Govero made 10 saves.

Colin Farrell had a goal and an assist and Thomas Vodnansky also scored for Marquette (13-12-2). John Mohrmann made 15 saves.

Heffington broke a 1-all tie 49 seconds into the second period, poking in a loose puck amid a scrum in front of the Marquette net.

Marquette coach Gary Tockman said the goal was especially deflating for the Mustangs coming after a late first period goal that appeared to give them the momentum.

“We needed to put the puck deep in the zone and not give them so many chances,” Tockman said. “They’re good, they’re fast and they move the puck, and that goal is kind of a backbreaker.”

Heffington struck again with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the second, finishing on an odd man rush with Jackson Fox to make it 3-1 De Smet.

“The first one was good, but the second one felt great,” Heffington said. “Our momentum definitely picked up after that second goal.”

Heffington now has six goals this season, with four of them coming in the playoffs.

“I think the biggest thing is he buys into the team game,” Ott said. “Defensively he’s there and he just works. He keeps his game consistent and simple and you saw him get rewarded tonight.”

Salthouse came up with the backbreaker late in the second with a shorthanded goal, finishing on a perfectly executed rush with Ruder for the Spartans.

“I saw it was a 3-on-1 at the blue line and I told Salt to give me the puck and go for a give and go,” Ruder said. “Salt drove hard and we have so much chemistry, we’ve played together for four years, so I know where he is at all times. Just a really good job by Salthouse.”

Farrell’s goal early in the third period gave Marquette some life, but the Mustangs couldn’t get any closer.

“They’re a really good team and we didn’t play good and that’s not a really good combination for us,” Tockman said.

Grupe gave De Smet the lead 5 minutes, 22 seconds into the game.

Vodnasky’s power play goal with two seconds left in the opening frame tied the game for Marquette. The goal came just 12 seconds after Heffington was called for a slashing minor.

“We have to bring it to another level,” Ruder said. “Tonight was a good step in the right direction, but tomorrow is an even bigger task in either Chaminade or CBC.”

Mid-States Challenge Cup elimination game: De Smet 4, Marquette 2