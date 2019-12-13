SLUH junior Matthew Warnecke (23) looks for an opening against the defense of CBC Nate Lovera (26) on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH senior Cole Jansky (30) covers up the puck before CBC junior Benjamin Kleinschmidt (4) can get a stick on it on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC junior Brogan Rumpf (5) skates with the puck while SLUH senior Timothy (TJ) Thomas (8) poke checks with his stick on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC sophomore Agostino Immken (10) looks for a play while being defended by SLUH senior Nolan Meyer (26) on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC players celebrate the first goal of the night in front of the SLUH student section on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH junior Matthew Warnecke (23) looks for an opening against the defense of CBC Nate Lovera (26) on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC junior Brogan Rumpf (5) body checks SLUH sophomore John Loretta (9) off the puck on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC sophomore Alec Beasley (2) skates the puck out from behind his own goal on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC junior Brogan Rumpf (5) hits SLUH junior Augustine Heithaus along the boards on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH senior Cole Jansky (30) covers up the puck before CBC junior Benjamin Kleinschmidt (4) can get a stick on it on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC junior Brogan Rumpf (5) skates with the puck while SLUH senior Timothy (TJ) Thomas (8) poke checks with his stick on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH senior Nolan Meyer (26) tries to block a shot by CBC freshman Brenden Korte (32) on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC freshman Kyle Price (6) and SLUH sophomore Zachary Petlansky (12) battle for the puck on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC sophomore Nicholas Jones (27) skates with the puck on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
SLUH freshman Curtis Bruen (38) gets past CBC freshman Kyle Price (6) on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC sophomore Agostino Immken (10) looks for a play while being defended by SLUH senior Nolan Meyer (26) on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
CBC sophomore Connor McCaffrey (14) races down the ice with the puck on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
AFFTON — Ryan Yaeger still doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.
The CBC senior goaltender bristles when the Cadets' early exit from last year's Mid-States Club Hockey Association playoffs is brought up.
"Something I'd rather forget," he said.
CBC is the gold standard among area teams with a record 16 Challenge Cup championships.
So two years without a crown and a quarterfinal loss to Chaminade is not acceptable for the tradition-rich Cadets.
"We're out to get back to where we're supposed to be," junior forward Jack Hercules said.
Yaeger and Hercules took a big step toward reaching that goal on Friday night.
Hercules scored twice and Yaeger made 15 saves to help CBC to a 2-0 win over rival Saint Louis U. High in a high-powered showdown in front of a raucous crowd at Affton Ice Arena.
The Cadets (9-0) are off to a lightning-quick start to the season and have outscored their opponents 34-6. They looked razor sharp in disposing of the two-time defending champion Junior Billikens.
"All year long we've been involved in tight, low-scoring games where we've had to rely on our goaltending," CBC veteran coach John Jost said. "We need good defense and we need to roll all of our lines.
"We did that tonight."
CBC and SLUH have combined to win the last eight championships and 14 of the previous 17.
"It's always fun when we play them," Yaeger said. "This is easy to get up for."
Yaeger made several highlight-reel saves in recording his fourth shutout of the season. He was particularly sharp early in the second period while nursing a 1-0 lead.
"He's not just solid in the nets, he's a leader for us too," Jost said. "In the locker room, outside the locker room, he's a key guy for us."
Yaeger is allowing less than a goal a game. He thwarted Alexander Beville from close range just 78 seconds into the second period for his biggest stop of the night.
Hercules got a chance to display his offensive skills for a change. Jost normally uses him as a shut-down forward, matching his lineup against the oppositions top guns.
But this time around, Hercules came up with the biggest offensive plays of the night.
"He was the man," explained Yaeger.
Hercules, who has three goals on the season, broke a scoreless tie with a hard drive into the upper right-hand corner of the net with 1 minute, 47 seconds left in the opening period. He took a perfect pass from Ben Kleinschmidt and rocketed a drive past SLUH senior goalie Cole Jansky, who also played well stopping 27 of 29 shots.
"This was a real important game and we all had to play together," Hercules said. "I just happened to be the one that scored, but it was a total team effort.
Hercules gave the Cadets some breathing room by tipping in a drive from the left point by Alec Beasley midway through the second period.
Yaeger took over from there shutting down a SLUH attack that had scored 16 goals in the last four games. The Jr. Bills (6-2-2) were blanked for the first time this season.
"We've been in every game," SLUH coach Jack Behan said. "We just have to learn how to score when we have the opportunities."
CBC improved to 45-12-1 against SLUH since 1999. The Jr. Bills had won three of the previous four contests.
The teams will meet again on Jan. 1 and could see each other in the postseason as well.
"These are the type of games that are going to get you where you want to go," Jost said. "But it's a long season."
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
CBC vs SLUH
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.