Hockey spotlight: Chaminade's Finnish goalie Myller enjoying his American experience

Myller was at his mystifying best in stopping 53 of 56 shots in a 3-3 tie against Saint Louis U. High on Jan. 7. He seems to be sharpest when peppered by shots from top-notch teams.

"I'm doing all right, playing pretty well," Myller said. "I can always do better. But I'm happy that every game I'm giving my team a chance out there."

Myller came to U.S. in hopes of taking advantage of different opportunities on and off the ice.

"I wanted some new challenges in my life,” he said.

Myller has hopes of following in the footsteps of his countrymen. Finland is known for producing NHL goalies by the bunches.

Tuukka Rask (Boston), Pekka Rinne (Nashville) and Kari Lehtonen (formerly of the Dallas Stars) top a list that includes a total of nine goalies on current NHL rosters.

Myller said he grew up idolizing Lehtonen, who recorded 310 wins in the NHL with Dallas and Atlanta.

One day, Myller hopes to follow in the footsteps of his Finish heroes.

"That would be great, but right now I'm not thinking about my future," he said. "Just thinking about tomorrow and how to get better."