Hunter Bulger, senior, CBC

The 5-foot-7 forward recently signed with the Amarillo Bulls of the North American Hockey League to continue his career after high school. Bulger had six goals along with 16 assists and five game-winning goals in just 18 regular-season games. He continued the offensive barrage in the postseason with six goals and nine assists in eight games. Bulger improved his overall strength in the offseason, which will make him even tougher to knock off the puck.
