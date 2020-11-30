 Skip to main content
Hunter Parker, senior, Granite City
One of the most electrifying players in the area is in danger of having COVID-19 short circuit his season as the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association cannot begin play until the state of Illinois loosens pandemic restrictions. A 5-foot-7 forward, Parker led the area in scoring by a wide margin last season with 50 goals and 59 assists. Parker and his offensive running mates all return and hope to get a chance to defend their MVCHA title.

