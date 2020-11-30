Ice hockey season preview: Games are on but fans will be limited at rinks this season

Vianney junior Gianluca Boccardi can still hear the roar from the crowd during his team’s championship run last season.
“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” Boccardi said.
Vianney coach Brian McGlynn credits the Griffins’ fans, especially a boisterous student section, for helping carry the team through the championship game against CBC.
“That drives the kids, that fuels their excitement, their intensity all across the board,” McGlynn said.
If the Griffins are to repeat, it looks like they will have to do it without most of that support.
Large fan sections will not be permitted this season, as the Mid-States Club Hockey Association implemented several changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to keep players, coaches, officials and fans safe and to salvage the season. Each player is allowed just two parents per game.
The other notable changes are reducing the varsity regular season from 21 to 16 games, teams will only play within their division, the varsity schedule started a couple of weeks later and there was no preseason.
“It's kind of weird because we were getting restrictions and then each rink was given their own restrictions,” Mid-States head statistician Ryan Harrison said. “This has never happened before. We were working with each rink individually on what the protocols are.”
The protocols are universal and are based on St. Louis County guidelines. Fan requirements are not relaxed if the game is held in a St. Charles County rink simply because St. Charles’ guidelines might be less stringent.
But Harrison added rinks still have some latitude regarding crowd enforcement and that Mid-States doesn’t have the personnel to be the mask police. He noted he was at St. Peters Rec-Plex and mask usage was 60-40, whereas those attending games at St. Louis County-run Queeny Park will have a temperature check and be required to wear masks.
Fans and media covering two varsity games Friday night at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights were subjected to a temperature check while entering the building, were required to sign in and wear masks.
While coaches have adjusted with the schedule changes, the lack of fans will be the biggest adjustment. This is especially true for tradition-rich teams that routinely pack rinks.
It has been said crowds at Affton for a matchup of Metro Catholic rivals on a Friday or Saturday night have woken up the Clydesdales at nearby Grant’s Farm.
“It's going to be different,” Boccardi said. “We're just going to have to create our own energy off the bench and like make sure we're building each other up.”
CBC coach John Jost already has seen the difference. His Cadets opened the season last week against Vianney and St. Louis U. High.
Normally those games would be packed with students and the participants would leave with their ears ringing from the noise. Not this year.
“That's probably the least attended CBC-SLUH game maybe in our history,” Jost said. “But like we talked about before the game, you have to motivate yourself a little bit, you're not going to have your classmates out here yelling for you. You're going to have your parents, but again we're playing SLUH, and we can't take a night off against them. You got to really motivate yourself to get out here and play.”
CBC senior Hunter Bulger said playing SLUH in an empty rink was weird.
“I remember my freshman year, the rink was packed,” Bulger said. “Yeah, it kind of sucks. It definitely gives you some more energy. It's sad like not seeing all my school friends there, but I love these boys and it's just it's nice to finally be back playing at least.”
One notable rivalry casualty to the new coronavirus reality is the annual meeting between Lafayette and Marquette.
Last year the schools played in front of more than 1,000 fans.
“The kids talk about the attendance and frankly that's one of the main draws of high school hockey that they love playing in front of their fans and peers and classmates,” Lafayette coach Jim Carrico said. "And so yes, it has been a huge thing for them.”
Players are required to wear masks in the building and the locker rooms, but not on the ice.
Carrico said the players do a great job of policing themselves because they don’t want to have to shut down for two weeks if the team has an outbreak.
“They know if someone in the room gets it while they're there then everyone else has to quarantine, we've got to shut down,” Carrico said. “The kids have all bought in. They don't want to have to quarantine.”
Universally the players, coaches and officials are just happy Mid-States is still playing, despite the new restrictions.
Players on the Illinois side aren’t so lucky. The state’s strict virus restrictions have caused the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association to postpone the season indefinitely.
That means Granite City, which returns most of its state championship team including reigning area scoring king Hunter Parker, might not get a chance to repeat.
“It’s frustrating for the kids because they’re in Illinois and they are playing in Missouri,” Granite City coach Darin Kimble said. “I just feel bad for the kids.”
Kimble said a decision on the season by the MVCHA could be made in a few weeks.
Edwardsville’s team in Mid-States is another casualty to Illinois’ restrictions. Though the team plays most of its games in Missouri, the Tigers are still bound by the rules set by their local and state health departments.
Knowing they won the geographic lottery has helped make the restrictions easier to swallow for the Mid-States players and coaches in Missouri.
“We've got to count our blessings that we’re playing, and we've got games,” Carrico said. “That's what we put out to the kids. When you look at Mid-States this year, Edwardsville is not even there and it's because Illinois is not even open.”
Added Bulger, “Those two months without hockey, those were definitely hard because you know I'm basically at the rink every day. It was just weird not being able to skate, but it's so nice just to step back on the ice. Every time, it's a blessing.”
ICE HOCKEY PLAYERS TO WATCH
Gianluca Boccardi, junior, Vianney
One of a variety of weapons during the Golden Griffins’ championship run last season. The 5-foot-7 forward scored 12 goals and had 13 assists. He had a pair of game-winning goals and a hat trick as a sophomore, but his biggest goal came in a semifinal shootout that advanced the Griffins to the championship. Known for his quickness and shiftiness, Boccardi spent the offseason getting stronger to add more grit to his game.
Hunter Bulger, senior, CBC
The 5-foot-7 forward recently signed with the Amarillo Bulls of the North American Hockey League to continue his career after high school. Bulger had six goals along with 16 assists and five game-winning goals in just 18 regular-season games. He continued the offensive barrage in the postseason with six goals and nine assists in eight games. Bulger improved his overall strength in the offseason, which will make him even tougher to knock off the puck.
Austin Meers, senior, Duchesne
A 5-foot-11 forward, Meers had 25 goals and 21 assists in leading the Pioneers to their first Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup championship. He provided five game-winning goals and an assist on the game-winning goal in the Wickenheiser Cup final. With an active stick, Meers will take on a bigger role in the penalty kill as the Pioneers seek to make their third successive trip to Enterprise Center.
Hunter Parker, senior, Granite City
One of the most electrifying players in the area is in danger of having COVID-19 short circuit his season as the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association cannot begin play until the state of Illinois loosens pandemic restrictions. A 5-foot-7 forward, Parker led the area in scoring by a wide margin last season with 50 goals and 59 assists. Parker and his offensive running mates all return and hope to get a chance to defend their MVCHA title.
Jack Thomas, senior, Lafayette
A 6-foot-1 defenseman, Thomas emerged as a force on the blue line as the Lancers advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals. He finished with five goals and nine assists. Thomas is expected to be among team leaders in ice time with his duties on the power play and penalty kill. Thomas was named captain of a talented group that has its sights set on getting to Enterprise Center and the Challenge Cup final.
