Ice hockey season preview spotlight: CBC has depth to make another championship run
Lafayette vs. CBC

CBC's Sam Carosello (10) skates with the puck during a hockey game in the Challenge Cup semifinals on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

CBC sophomore Sam Carosello took a big step up this offseason.

Carosello, a 5-foot-10 forward for the Cadets hockey team, was drafted by Cedar Rapids in the sixth round of Phase I of the United States Hockey League futures draft.

Phase I is for 15-year-old players only. Being picked meant heading to Iowa for a training camp with other draftees, putting Carosello on the same ice with some of the most talented sophomores-to-be in the country.

“I noticed I needed to get bigger, stronger, more physical,” Carosello said. “Just use my body more.”

CBC coach John Jost said the experience will only make Carosello better.

“The USHL, that's the best junior hockey,” Jost said. “One of the main reasons why I think that he has a really good chance is not just offensively, but defensively. He plays both ends. He plays a 200-foot game.”

Carosello was born to put on a CBC sweater.

His dad, Nick, is a 1993 graduate and has been a Cadets assistant coach for 22 seasons. Sam has been around the program his entire life.

“He’s been practicing with us since he was a mite,” Jost said. “So he literally has practiced with us since he was in third grade.”

Carosello made the most of his freshman season with CBC, scoring a team-high 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists) in 14 regular-season games.

He added two more goals and six assists in eight playoff games as the Cadets won their 17th Challenge Cup championship, the most of any team in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association.

“I was speechless when we won that state championship,” Carosello said. “It was awesome. Being around all the guys, working all year to finally get what we worked hard for.”

CBC graduated 10 seniors from that team, including Post-Dispatch All-Metro sniper Hunter Bulger.

Carosello has the talent to be the next Bulger-type threat, but the Cadets’ scoring depth allows him not to put that role on himself right away. Jost mentioned Gus Immken, Charlie Wind, Connor McCaffrey, Nick Jones as other Cadets players who can help carry the offensive load.

“We've got limitless options to put players with (Carosello),” Jost said. “And if he's going up against the top line every night, we've got other guys to get out there to take the load off.”

Carosello is showing no signs of a sophomore slump. 

He had three goals in CBC’s 5-1 win over De Smet last Friday. The Cadets are off to a 3-0 start.

“We have four lines that we can roll and score and get points and step up at any given time,” Carosello said.

He and Wind are paired on a line and share a special chemistry, cultivated by playing  together on the Jr. Blues 16-under team last year.

“We're really good friends and we both play well together,” Wind said. “And he's a very good hockey player, very smart, and skates well with the puck.”

Wind is the team captain and is part of a strong seven-man senior class. Tom Lavigne, McCaffrey and Jones are the assistant captains.

“We have to have buy in from every single player,” Wind said. “You have to be ready every single night.”

Junior Jack Solomon returns in goal. Solomon went 11-1-2 and had eight shutouts as a sophomore.

Lavigne and Alec Beasley anchor a strong blue line.

“We've got nine high-level defenseman that we're working in and out,” Jost said. “Obviously, we have issues with people missing and stuff like that, so all will get used.”

Expectations are always high for CBC and this season is no exception.

Wind said this group learned a lot from last season’s playoff run that began with a 3-3 tie against Kirkwood, putting the Cadets in a must-win situation in game two of that quarterfinal series.

“It was kind of a gut check,” Wind said. “And it just kind of makes you have to take every game seriously. You can't take a night off.”

Carosello is hungry for more, especially since the Cadets’ raucous student section is back after being sidelined last season due to coronavirus precautions.

“It just adds another excitement factor to the game,” Carosello said. “You're still playing hockey. It's still fun, but just it adds an extra touch to the game.”

