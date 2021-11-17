Ice hockey season preview spotlight: CBC has depth to make another championship run

Carosello made the most of his freshman season with CBC, scoring a team-high 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists) in 14 regular-season games.

He added two more goals and six assists in eight playoff games as the Cadets won their 17th Challenge Cup championship, the most of any team in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association.

“I was speechless when we won that state championship,” Carosello said. “It was awesome. Being around all the guys, working all year to finally get what we worked hard for.”

CBC graduated 10 seniors from that team, including Post-Dispatch All-Metro sniper Hunter Bulger.

Carosello has the talent to be the next Bulger-type threat, but the Cadets’ scoring depth allows him not to put that role on himself right away. Jost mentioned Gus Immken, Charlie Wind, Connor McCaffrey, Nick Jones as other Cadets players who can help carry the offensive load.

“We've got limitless options to put players with (Carosello),” Jost said. “And if he's going up against the top line every night, we've got other guys to get out there to take the load off.”

Carosello is showing no signs of a sophomore slump.