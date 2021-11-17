Ice hockey season preview spotlight: CBC has depth to make another championship run

CBC sophomore Sam Carosello took a big step up this offseason.
Carosello, a 5-foot-10 forward for the Cadets hockey team, was drafted by Cedar Rapids in the sixth round of Phase I of the United States Hockey League futures draft.
Phase I is for 15-year-old players only. Being picked meant heading to Iowa for a training camp with other draftees, putting Carosello on the same ice with some of the most talented sophomores-to-be in the country.
“I noticed I needed to get bigger, stronger, more physical,” Carosello said. “Just use my body more.”
CBC coach John Jost said the experience will only make Carosello better.
“The USHL, that's the best junior hockey,” Jost said. “One of the main reasons why I think that he has a really good chance is not just offensively, but defensively. He plays both ends. He plays a 200-foot game.”
Carosello was born to put on a CBC sweater.
His dad, Nick, is a 1993 graduate and has been a Cadets assistant coach for 22 seasons. Sam has been around the program his entire life.
“He’s been practicing with us since he was a mite,” Jost said. “So he literally has practiced with us since he was in third grade.”
Carosello made the most of his freshman season with CBC, scoring a team-high 22 points (12 goals and 10 assists) in 14 regular-season games.
He added two more goals and six assists in eight playoff games as the Cadets won their 17th Challenge Cup championship, the most of any team in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association.
“I was speechless when we won that state championship,” Carosello said. “It was awesome. Being around all the guys, working all year to finally get what we worked hard for.”
CBC graduated 10 seniors from that team, including Post-Dispatch All-Metro sniper Hunter Bulger.
Carosello has the talent to be the next Bulger-type threat, but the Cadets’ scoring depth allows him not to put that role on himself right away. Jost mentioned Gus Immken, Charlie Wind, Connor McCaffrey, Nick Jones as other Cadets players who can help carry the offensive load.
“We've got limitless options to put players with (Carosello),” Jost said. “And if he's going up against the top line every night, we've got other guys to get out there to take the load off.”
Carosello is showing no signs of a sophomore slump.
He had three goals in CBC’s 5-1 win over De Smet last Friday. The Cadets are off to a 3-0 start.
“We have four lines that we can roll and score and get points and step up at any given time,” Carosello said.
He and Wind are paired on a line and share a special chemistry, cultivated by playing together on the Jr. Blues 16-under team last year.
“We're really good friends and we both play well together,” Wind said. “And he's a very good hockey player, very smart, and skates well with the puck.”
Wind is the team captain and is part of a strong seven-man senior class. Tom Lavigne, McCaffrey and Jones are the assistant captains.
“We have to have buy in from every single player,” Wind said. “You have to be ready every single night.”
Junior Jack Solomon returns in goal. Solomon went 11-1-2 and had eight shutouts as a sophomore.
Lavigne and Alec Beasley anchor a strong blue line.
“We've got nine high-level defenseman that we're working in and out,” Jost said. “Obviously, we have issues with people missing and stuff like that, so all will get used.”
Expectations are always high for CBC and this season is no exception.
Wind said this group learned a lot from last season’s playoff run that began with a 3-3 tie against Kirkwood, putting the Cadets in a must-win situation in game two of that quarterfinal series.
“It was kind of a gut check,” Wind said. “And it just kind of makes you have to take every game seriously. You can't take a night off.”
Carosello is hungry for more, especially since the Cadets’ raucous student section is back after being sidelined last season due to coronavirus precautions.
“It just adds another excitement factor to the game,” Carosello said. “You're still playing hockey. It's still fun, but just it adds an extra touch to the game.”
Ice hockey players to watch
Vito Biondo III, senior, De Smet
A 6-foot defensemen, Biondo sets the tone for the Spartans with his work ethic. As a junior, he helped De Smet's defense allow just 1.83 goals a game. Biondo provided an offensive touch with 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) and also had a penchant for the dramatic, scoring with 24 seconds left to force a minigame in the Challenge Cup semifinals. Considered one of the best blue liners in the area, Biondo is slated to play on top of the Spartans’ power play and lead the penalty-kill unit.
Ethan DeGroat, junior, Francis Howell
The 5-foot-7 forward led the Vikings in scoring during a perfect regular season before a coronavirus outbreak on the team ended its season in the playoffs. DeGroat had 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 17 games. A speedy sniper, DeGroat will be counted on heavily as Howell plays in Mid-States Club Hockey Association's Municipal Division, the league's most competitive. DeGroat is off to a good start this season with two goals and two assists in three games.
Lawson Kimble, senior, Granite City
A hidden gem, in large part due to the Warriors’ season being relegated to an abbreviated spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimble will be one of the points leaders in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. A 5-foot-11 forward, he posted 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in just nine games as a junior. Lawson has 18 points (11 goals, 7 assists) in the Warriors' first three games this season. Lawson will be counted on as a leader for a team that graduated 12 seniors.
Charles Walker, senior, Priory
The 5-foot-11 forward will be a top scorer once again for a Ravens team considered to be a favorite to win the Wickenheiser Cup. As a junior, Walker finished with 47 points (28 goals, 19 assists) with five game-winning goals and two hat tricks. An alternate captain, Walker’s leadership will be counted on after the Ravens graduated seven seniors. He has shown more patience in his game and is more willing to let the game come to him.
Isaac Weatherford, senior, Marquette
The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year led Marquette to the Mid-States Challenge Cup championship game last season. A 6-foot goaltender, Weatherford formed a solid tandem last season with Cole Eckert and then got hot in the postseason, posting a 5-2-1 record with five shutouts. Weatherford allowed just five goals on 212 shots and had a .976 save percentage. Look for Weatherford and Eckert, who are good friends off the ice, to help the Mustangs remain among the Mid-States elite.