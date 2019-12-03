St. Louis U. High hockey coach Jack Behan isn’t above playing some mind tricks with his senior forward Patrick Simoncic.
“I’m going to take him to a hypnotist so he thinks every time he plays he’s at Enterprise Center,” Behan said.
Simonic has been at his best when the lights are brightest. He shined on the home ice of the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, helping lead the Jr. Billikens to a second consecutive Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship last March.
“I had gone to that game and watched my entire life, and it was my dream to eventually play there for SLUH,” Simoncic said. “I was raised in a family that I was always going to SLUH and I got there and I was like, 'Don’t mess it up and do the best you can.' I felt more wired once I got out there.”
As a sophomore, Simoncic had a goal and an assist, even though he entered the contest outside of SLUH’s top three lines.
“I got him out there a little bit and I could see the jump,” Behan said. “I could see the confidence and used him quite a bit. He set up the first goal of the game and he scored a shorthanded goal later in the game. He has confidence in himself and he looks at those games as an opportunity.”
Simoncic scored both of SLUH’s goals in regulation in last season’s championship game, which the Jr. Bills eventually won 3-2 over De Smet in double overtime. He was named the MVP.
“We were heavy favorites my sophomore year but last year anyone could win,” Simoncic said. “I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time for my goals. It was intense but tiring.”
SLUH is counting on Simoncic’s offense to help lead a different cast of forwards this season as it tries to win its third successive state title and fourth in school history.
“We don’t have a Henry Wagner or a Joe Winkelmann (the last two STLhighschoolsports.com hockey players of the year) who will put in three goals a night,” Simoncic said. “We’ve just got to find the right guys to finish and that’s probably the biggest growing point of our team right now.”
Junior Matt Warnecke and senior Alex Beville look to help Simoncic with the offensive load. The duo combined for 40 points last season.
SLUH is off to a 4-1-1 start, but there is still room for improvement.
“Our last three games we’ve scored three goals basically and we’ve had over 30 shots in two of them and the other one just under 30, and I think I’ve counted in those games 11 goal posts,” Behan said. “We haven’t had much offensive luck, but we’re doing the right things. We keep preaching to the guys if they keep doing what they’re doing, things will start going for them.”
The strength of SLUH is on the blue line.
Senior defenseman Jack Hazelton leads a veteran group. Hazelton can also add some offense, a skill he showcased in getting an assist on the Jr. Billikens’ game-winner in the title game last season.
“I think just keeping everyone on the outside of the perimeter of the zone and just going at them hard,” Hazelton said. “That’s what will give (our goalie) the best chance at seeing the puck and that’s what will help us be completely lock down on the defensive side.”
Sophomores Mario DiMaggio, Billy Wagner and Nolan Meyer will play prominent roles on the SLUH defense.
Hazelton isn’t concerned about the slow start for the offense.
“Its just one of those things where you keep playing your game,” Hazelton said. “The goals for us will start coming. We just need to find that one extra piece to get the scoring going.”
Senior Cole Jansky will take over the goal tending duties after helping lead SLUH’s junior varsity saquad to the final four last season.
“He’s worked his way up and earned this opportunity,” Behan said. “There is only one game where he’s given up more than two goals.”
The faces may have changed, but the goal remains the same — win another Mid-States title.
“We’ve just got to find a way to get back there,” Simoncic said. “We’re not as skilled up front as we have been the last two seasons, but we have the right utilities to get there. All we have to do is get to that one game.”
D • Joey Boccardi, senior, Vianney
A steady defenseman with some offensive touch, Boccardi was a rock on the blue line for the Golden Griffins last season, recording 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists). He notched his first goal of the season on Nov. 25, a game-winner against Oakville. Boccardi has always been a leader by example but has gotten more vocal in keeping a young and talented squad focused.
F • Hunter Bulger, junior, CBC
Slowed by a concussion, Bulger is expected to return in about a week. A premier playmaker, he helped jump-start a prolific Cadets offense that averaged 3.81 goals last season. Bulger led CBC with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and adds a physical presence.
GK • Mitchell Day, senior, Kirkwood
Sturdy between the pipes, Day earned a reputation as a big-game goalie by helping lead the Pioneers to their first semifinal appearance since 1992. Along with teammate Tyler Glick, the duo formed a solid tandem. Day finished with a 6-5-2 record, a .941 save percentage and three shutouts. He is 1-1 so far this season with 43 saves.
F • Hunter Parker, junior, Granite City
The highly-skilled forward took a year off from his Triple-A team to focus on high school hockey. Parker is one of the early scoring leaders in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association with eight goals and 14 assists for the Warriors, who are 5-1-1. He already has two more points than he did all last season when he played in just seven games.
F • James Vermeersch, sophomore, Lafayette
An offensive catalyst for a Lancers team that won the Wickenheiser Cup, Vermeersch led Lafayette with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists). He also had three game-winning goals and one hat trick. The forward also will be key on the Lancers power play and penalty kill.