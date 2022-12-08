Ice hockey season preview spotlight: SLUH seeks offensive identity in Mid-States title defense

The St. Louis U. High ice hockey team has learned quickly that resting on last year’s success is not an option.

The Jr. Billikens won their fourth Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup last March but have started off a bit sluggishly with a 5-2-2 record to start their state title defense.

“Coming off a state championship, everyone definitely came out ready to to play us and I would say that was maybe a bit of a learning curve this season in the first month or so,” SLUH senior captain Luke Gund said. “But I think our team definitely realized what was going on and woke up a little bit, and we talked about it and now we're ready.”

SLUH coach Steve Walters said the players had to adjust to facing an opponent’s best effort game in and game out with being the state champion.

“We've had a hard time scoring and so as a team we're just trying to find our identity,” Walters said. “We've got a good fundamental group that was on that championship team last year and a lot of guys on our team that were in that championship game, so that's the positive side. The side we need now, the thing we need to figure out now, is we can't sit here and just say, ‘We won state last year. We have a lot of returning guys. We're going to do it this year.’ Because you can't win a state championship until you find your identity.”

SLUH graduated a talented and seasoned cast of forwards from last year’s team, which has contributed to the slow offensive start.

The good news is SLUH has a talented core of young forwards who are growing into their roles as the season kicks into gear.

Gaining experience is the key as half of them didn’t play during SLUH’s playoff run.

“So now you've got them coming up and having to fill in roles and the good news is they're young and we've got a lot of juniors that are part of that and sophomores and a couple of freshmen,” Walters said. “So it's exciting to see them evolve.”

Assistant captain Henry Serafin will be counted on for leadership up front. Logan Petlansky, Daniel Sendobry, Finn Barry, Dean Lyon, Tyler Woodcock, William Wagner, Hank Fusco, Henry Unger, Patrick Vogl and Kai Duncan will all get chances to make an impact.

SLUH’s identity is solid from the blue line back.

It starts in goal with Maksim Bely, the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. The senior goaltender has picked up where he left off after a stellar postseason and recently was named this year’s Jack Buck award winner by the Missouri Athletic Club as the area’s top amateur player.

“He's a very quiet leader,” Walters said. “Just a very consistent player and he's not emotional. He's just a very steady guy.”

Bely, whose backup is his younger brother Andrew, has not taken anything for granted.

“During the summer I was on the ice like five times a week with my dad and my brother, and I went to some goalie camps and stuff,” Bely said. “I've just been rounding my game off, just working on all sorts of things like puck movement.”

Gund said having Bely between the pipes is a luxury for the defense.

“Obviously he’s going to stop pucks, but it also gives you confidence to make that poke check and step up into the play and be aggressive,” Gund said. “When you have that top-end goalie, that allows defensemen including myself to be aggressive and to have the confidence to keep them to the outside. If you make mistake, well, Max is back there.

“It's also huge on breakouts, because when they dump the puck in, Max is so good at handling the puck and chipping it to us and that basically cuts the defense’s job in half.”

Gund leads a deep defense that could arguably be one of the best back-end units in Mid-States.

The unit goes seven deep with Curtis Bruen, William Peterson, Elliott Caplin, Christian Lyons, Colin Duffy and Victor Lazzaretti.

“Our defense is extremely strong,” Walters said. “They're all elite players in the city of St. Louis and that's what makes it very difficult to play against us.”

Bely said the chemistry between him and his defenders makes his job easier.

“I know where the shots going to come from,” Bely said. “All the difficult shots get either blocked, or if I make a save, I know it's going to be cleared from the zone. So obviously, it's definitely helped me play more aggressive and sort of that connection with my defense has helped me feel secure in the net.”

SLUH’s offense has shown its potential, scoring seven or more goals in three of its five wins.

The Jr. Billikens feel it is just a matter of time before that part of the game will become more consistent along with the team chemistry. Then the wins will follow.

“Thinking less about yourself as an individual on the team and sort of thinking of yourself as playing for SLUH,” Bely said. “That's something we're definitely struggling with, especially the young guys just take it up the ice, not communicating on the ice. And I think if we solve that problem, if we really come together from goalies to defense to forwards, I think we can exceed the level we played at last year because we're such a skilled team.”

Gund is convinced it will happen.

“We're still the same champs,” Gund said. “We're the last ones to touch the trophy and we got most of the same guys returning. So, yeah, while it's been a bit of a learning adjustment, we've made that adjustment.”