Opponents know they won’t have any easy goals when Mejia-Troop is between the pipes. As a junior, the goaltender led the Golden Griffins to the Challenge Cup semifinals, posting a 9-4-1 record. One of just a handful of seniors on a talented but inexperienced team this season, Mejia-Troop has shown himself to be a steady presence on the ice. Standing at 5-foot-11, he went 4-0 with two shutouts in leading Vianney to the preseason Marquette Tournament championship.