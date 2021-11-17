 Skip to main content
Isaac Weatherford, senior, Marquette
The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year led Marquette to the Mid-States Challenge Cup championship game last season. A 6-foot goaltender, Weatherford formed a solid tandem last season with Cole Eckert and then got hot in the postseason, posting a 5-2-1 record with five shutouts. Weatherford allowed just five goals on 212 shots and had a .976 save percentage. Look for Weatherford and Eckert, who are good friends off the ice, to help the Mustangs remain among the Mid-States elite.

