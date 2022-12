This 6-foot-2 forward burst on the scene last season with a sensational sophomore campaign, scoring 24 goals with 20 assists. Kohlmann has continued his scoring binge this season with 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) through his first seven games. A game-breaker, he excels in all situations and phases of the game. Kohlmann is a step quicker this season and, combined with a potent shot and high hockey IQ, he should continue to light up the scoreboard.