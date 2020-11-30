 Skip to main content
Jack Thomas, senior, Lafayette
Jack Thomas, senior, Lafayette

Jack Thomas, Lafayette

Jack Thomas, Lafayette hockey

A 6-foot-1 defenseman, Thomas emerged as a force on the blue line as the Lancers advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals. He finished with five goals and nine assists. Thomas is expected to be among team leaders in ice time with his duties on the power play and penalty kill. Thomas was named captain of a talented group that has its sights set on getting to Enterprise Center and the Challenge Cup final.

Sports