Jansky stands tall in net as SLUH shuts out De Smet

AFFTON — St. Louis U. High senior Patrick Simoncic didn’t hesitate when asked about the performance of his goalie Cole Jansky on Friday night.
“He was huge,” Simoncic said. “I think the scoreboard favored us just because of him tonight.”
Jansky made 18 saves to lead SLUH to a 3-0 win over De Smet in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division contest at Affton ice rink.
It was the second shutout of the season for Jansky, who ran his record to 8-5-2.
“I was focused all the way through,” Jansky said. “It was just like any other game.”
John Loretta, Tyler Lindhorst and Simoncic scored while Martin Lyons assisted on both goals for SLUH (11-5-2).
Brady Govero made 18 saves for De Smet (6-8-3), which was shutout for the third time and dropped its second this season to the Jr. Billikens.
“It was battle and compete,” De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. “When there were loose pucks in front of our net for rebounds they won those battles and we didn’t and when there were loose pucks in front of their net they won those too.”
Neither goalie was tested much in a first period that featured just eight total shots, but each came up was multiple big saves when called upon.
Govero turned away most of the five shots he faced in the first during an early SLUH power play.
Jansky stopped a pair of chances for De Smet’s Tyler Loughman, including flashing a quick glove to stop a drive with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in the opening frame.
“Our bench has so much confidence in him and every save he makes give us so much energy,” SLUH assistant coach Steve Walters said. “He looked so comfortable back there tonight. He looked like a four-year varsity veteran.”
Loretta gave SLUH a 1-0 lead 2:52 into the second period with a power-play goal. Loretta tipped a Mario DiMaggio slap shot from the point into the net for his third of the season.
Buoyed by several power plays, including an extended two-man advantage, De Smet threw nine shots towards Janksy in the second. But Jansky stymied the Spartans with several saves, including getting the shaft of his stick on a Cameron Osdieck tip.
“I’m just thinking take it slow, try to pace myself because it gets tiring,” Jansky said. “Again, just try to face the shots as they come, don’t over-think.”
Lindhorst’s goal early in the third period gave SLUH a 2-0 cushion. Lindhorst tucked in a rebound off of a Martin Lyons shot for his third of the season.
Simoncic ended any hope of a De Smet comeback with his eighth goal with 1:32 left, tying him for the team lead with Alexander Beville, who got an assist on the tally.
“We knew it was going to be a low scoring game,” Simoncic said. “Their goalie has played really well this year so you just kind of had to get one and keep adding.”
Janksy continued to stifle De Smet in the third period with a nice pad save on De Smet’s Michael Mullen as he drove hard to the net early in the frame.
Jansky credited his defense with one big assist in particular.
“Jack (Hazelton) had a goal line stand that absolutely saved my shutout,” Jansky said.
SLUH, currently in a tight race for seeding in the Municipal Division, hopes to end the season strong.
“It’s just been a battle every game and we know it,” Walters said. “Right now we’ve got to win out so we’re looking at it one game at a time.”