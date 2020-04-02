John Bosch leaves a hockey legacy at Vianney

Vianney rallied to knock off Lafayette in the semifinal series before upsetting traditional power CBC 3-2 in the Challenge Cup championship game March 11 at Enterprise Center.

Just 18 days later, on Sunday, March 29, Bosch died at the age of 59.

But because of his timely words, and belief in his players, Bosch died a happy man. He saw his team knock off CBC for the first time since 2007.

“Hockey and especially Vianney hockey was such a big part of his life,” said Vianney assistant coach Kevin McGlynn, one of Bosch’s closest friends. “As we were going off the ice after we won, I got a tear in my eye and pointed to the sky because I knew that’s where John was headed.”

Bosch watched the championship game on a computer at his High Ridge residence along with his fiancee, Janet Stringer.

“He threw his arms in the air he was so happy, the happiest I’d seen him in a while,” Stringer said. “It couldn’t have ended any better for him.

"It was just meant to be.”