John Bosch leaves a hockey legacy at Vianney

John Bosch had delivered plenty of emotional speeches during his long career as a hockey coach and administrator.
But this one was different.
It was short and to the point. And so meaningful.
Bosch, president of the Vianney club hockey team, sat in a hospital bed tired and worn out from a six-month battle with liver cancer. The Golden Griffins players came to visit him in late February well aware it might be the last time they saw him alive.
But Bosch’s thoughts were not on the pain that coursed through his body. Or his grave medical prognosis.
Instead, the hockey lifer chastised his players after their 3-1 loss to Lafayette in the first game of a Mid-States Club Hockey Association championship semifinal series the previous weekend.
“We knew we’d played bad,” senior defenseman Joey Boccardi said. “But to hear him tell us that, in the condition he was in, it really made us think.”
Bosch then explained he knew the Golden Griffins would rebound.
“He said he believed in us and that he was sure we would go all the way,” Boccardi said. “That’s all we needed to hear.”
Those words became a driving force behind Vianney's first Mid-States championship since 1996.
Vianney rallied to knock off Lafayette in the semifinal series before upsetting traditional power CBC 3-2 in the Challenge Cup championship game March 11 at Enterprise Center.
Just 18 days later, on Sunday, March 29, Bosch died at the age of 59.
But because of his timely words, and belief in his players, Bosch died a happy man. He saw his team knock off CBC for the first time since 2007.
“Hockey and especially Vianney hockey was such a big part of his life,” said Vianney assistant coach Kevin McGlynn, one of Bosch’s closest friends. “As we were going off the ice after we won, I got a tear in my eye and pointed to the sky because I knew that’s where John was headed.”
Bosch watched the championship game on a computer at his High Ridge residence along with his fiancee, Janet Stringer.
“He threw his arms in the air he was so happy, the happiest I’d seen him in a while,” Stringer said. “It couldn’t have ended any better for him.
"It was just meant to be.”
Bosch dedicated his life to hockey. A 1978 graduate of Vianney who played alongside McGlynn, Bosch coached numerous teams throughout two decades before taking over the president role at Vianney in 2010. He had a profound impact everywhere he went, including a stint as bench boss at Parkway North. He also helped coach the St. Louis University club team and at one time served as an administrator in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
A no-nonsense coach, Bosch left a positive impression everywhere he went.
“He always had high expectations,” said Andy Strickland, who played for Bosch at Parkway North in 1994 and 1995. “If you didn’t meet those expectations, he’d let you know. But he also appreciated those who put in the work and who cared.”
Bosch helped instill a deep love and respect for the game to Strickland, who serves as the Blues rinkside reporter for Fox Spots Midwest.
“There’s things he taught me about the game that I’ve never forgotten,” Strickland said.
Bosch, who worked in the sporting goods industry, met every challenge with enthusiasm and vigor. Even when the Golden Griffins struggled, he would be there to seek out the positive.
“He just had a way about him that made you feel good,” McGlynn said.
Boccardi and his teammates took time to honor Bosch in the locker room celebration minutes after the championship victory. They also made sure a puck from the contest was delivered to his bedside.
“It’s sad what happened to him because he was a great man,” Boccardi said. “But the ending couldn’t have been any better.”
