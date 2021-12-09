Kennedy comes up big as Lindbergh tops Parkway West 4-1

“One of the things is just the culture change and attitude change, to tell you the truth,” said first-year Lindbergh coach Kevin Plager, son of Blues great Barclay Plager. “We got a good group of kids here. They're believing in themselves. They're believing in each other and they're just believing in the team. And, when you can get that kind of chemistry and that kind of stuff going on, it just kind of breeds success.”

Dexter Brooks scored and Cade Clements made 17 saves for West (2-4-1).

“We just didn't have our effort to get in front of the net, we didn’t get any secondary scoring chances, any tips, no rebounds,” West coach Brian Waddell said. “Their goalie played a good game. He gobbled everything up, didn't give us any second chances.”

Blessing gave Lindbergh a 1-0 lead with 6 minutes and 27 seconds left in the first period. The goal came seconds after a faceoff win in the West zone, and Blessing found a bouncing puck in a crowded slot.

Clements kept the Longhorns close, making 11 saves including several on a pair of Flyers power plays in the opening frame.