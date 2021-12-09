Kennedy comes up big as Lindbergh tops Parkway West 4-1

Even Lindbergh goalie Grant Kennedy thought the puck was in the net.
Parkway West perfectly executed a 3-on-1 rush. The pinpoint passing gave the Longhorns a wide-open look at the net, but Kennedy drove across the crease and made a dazzling stick save.
The stop helped tilt the momentum Lindbergh’s way in a 4-1 win in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game at Kennedy Recreation Center on Thursday night.
“I honestly thought it was in, but I just tried to put myself out there and make the simple save,” Kennedy said. “I just came out on top.”
Jake Williams had two goals and an assist, Grant Blessing had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Ringhofer also scored for Lindbergh (6-1-3), which improved to 13-4-3 against West since 2004.
But it was Kennedy who made the win possible with 34 saves, all but five coming in the final two periods, including 17 in the third as West pressed for a comeback.
“He really stood on his head and played a game,” Williams said of Kennedy. “He's been doing that all year. It's really good to have.”
Lindbergh is off to its best start since the 2012-13 season when it started 10-1-1 and advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals.
“One of the things is just the culture change and attitude change, to tell you the truth,” said first-year Lindbergh coach Kevin Plager, son of Blues great Barclay Plager. “We got a good group of kids here. They're believing in themselves. They're believing in each other and they're just believing in the team. And, when you can get that kind of chemistry and that kind of stuff going on, it just kind of breeds success.”
Dexter Brooks scored and Cade Clements made 17 saves for West (2-4-1).
“We just didn't have our effort to get in front of the net, we didn’t get any secondary scoring chances, any tips, no rebounds,” West coach Brian Waddell said. “Their goalie played a good game. He gobbled everything up, didn't give us any second chances.”
Blessing gave Lindbergh a 1-0 lead with 6 minutes and 27 seconds left in the first period. The goal came seconds after a faceoff win in the West zone, and Blessing found a bouncing puck in a crowded slot.
Clements kept the Longhorns close, making 11 saves including several on a pair of Flyers power plays in the opening frame.
Lindbergh turned a strong penalty kill, and good timing, into its second goal of the game as Williams scored at the 3:21 mark of the second period. Williams had taken the ice for Aiden Houston, who had just left the penalty box, and was behind the West defense preparing to join the play when Blessing found him with an outlet pass and sent him in on a breakaway.
“We've really just sucked it up and stopped being selfish and learned to play as a team,” Williams said. “I think that's really why we're succeeding.”
Kennedy’s save on that 3-on-1 rush came late in the second. Kennedy stepped up in the middle frame for Lindbergh as West enjoyed a 13-3 shots on goal advantage.
“It's a big confidence booster when you make a save like that,” Kennedy said. “Just make the simple saves before that, then a huge save like that, it's just a really good feeling.”
Ringhofer rang a wrister off the post to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead just 80 seconds into the third.
Brooks got West on the board with his first goal of the season a couple minutes later.
Clements stopped a pair of Lindbergh chances to give the Longhorns a chance to cut further into the Flyers lead, but Williams stopped the Longhorns momentum by roofing a backhand into the upper right corner with 4:38 left.
“Everyone brings something different to the table, whether you score goals or you make an assist or you're playing physical,” Plager said. “At the end of the day for this team, the identity is we’re going to come out, we're going to work hard, we're going to try to outwork the other team, try to get pucks on net and see what happens.”