Kimmel makes 45 saves to help Timberland tie Fox 3-3

Harrison finished off a perfect feed from Adin Kelly to bring Fox back to within a goal with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the second period.

Sheffey drew Fox even with nine minutes to go in the third period, burying a one-timer from a Harrison pass behind the net to make it 3-all.

“We had like 50 shots,” Harrison said. “He (Kimmel) was amazing.”

Kimmel saved his best work for the third. After Sheffey’s goal, Fox’s forecheck dominated and the Warriors came at him in waves.

Kimmel spent the majority of the third sprawling on the ice making save after save.

“He was in a different zone tonight,” Huber said. “We just got let him go and just kind of keep doing what he's doing.”

Warden got Timberland off to a quick start, stealing the puck from a Fox defenseman right in front of the Warriors' net and scoring his 11th of the season to make it 1-0 with 6:03 left in the first period.

Matkovich added to the Wolves' lead less than two minutes later, showing nifty puck handling by going between a Fox defenseman’s legs before snapping a quick wrist shot into the net.