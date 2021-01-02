Kirkwood breaks into win column by rallying past SLUH

KIRKWOOD — Benjamin Herweck picked a prime time for his first goal of the season.
Herweck’s tally early in the third period broke a tie Saturday and propelled Kirkwood to a 4-2 comeback win over St. Louis U. High in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at Kirkwood Ice Rink.
Herweck’s shot went off Jacob Buttice’s glove at the 2:55 mark of the third. It was the second career varsity goal for the 6-foot-2 sophomore forward and lifted the Pioneers (1-5-4) to their first win of the season.
“Logan Mueller passed it off across the outside to me and the defenseman was on me, so I had to rip a quick shot,” Herweck said. “Somehow it went in.”
Carter Campbell, Brock Meiborg and Griffin Young also scored for Kirkwood. Colin Glick made 25 saves.
Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer hopes the win, and the way in which it came, is a turning point for a Pioneers team that has been seeking to get over the hump after four ties.
“Getting goals at the right times in the game really helps in terms of holding momentum,” Fischer said. “That second and third effort back there really got it done for us.”
Brock Massie and Zachary Petlansky scored for SLUH (4-5-1). Jacob Buttice made 19 saves.
After a strong start by SLUH, the game tilted Kirkwood’s way with Meiborg’s goal late in the second period.
Charles Munroe started the play by blocking a shot in his own end and starting the rush, carrying the puck all the way behind the SLUH net before feeding Meiborg in front. Meiborg’s second of the season tied the game 2-2 with 1:42 left in the second.
“I was telling him to pass it to me the whole time he was skating down,” Meiborg said. “He skated end to end, just comes around the net and throws it in front. I knew it was going in.”
Kirkwood found a gear it was lacking in the early going after getting the equalizer.
“Coming back against SLUH is huge for the team,” Herweck said. “This is a restart. It’s a new year, new team, we're buzzing.”
Massie gave SLUH a 1-0 lead just 3 minutes, 1 second into the game by tipping in a Daniel Sendobry shot from the point.
Petlansky’s power play goal extended the Jr. Billikens’ advantage late in the opening frame. Tic-tac-toe passing from Benjamin Winkelmann and Ryan Spinner set up Petlansky’s one-timer from the slot with 2:41 left.
“A couple bounces went their way right after that and then both teams are battling hard and Kirkwood was playing like a team that needed a ‘W,’” SLUH interim coach Steve Walters said. “They played stronger and stronger as the game went on and we didn't answer.”
The two-goal lead was short-lived as Kirkwood got on the board 13 seconds later when Campbell found the puck amid a wild scramble in front of the SLUH net and buried it for his first goal of the season to cut the Jr. Billikens’ lead to 2-1.
Glick made several strong saves early to keep Kirkwood in the game and he also came up with several more clutch stops as SLUH pulled Buttice for an extra attacker in the third before Young’s empty netter sealed the win.
Glick’s effort capped strong back-to-back performances by the junior netminder, who made 34 saves in a 0-0 tie against De Smet on Friday.
“Again, just rock solid,” Fischer said. “Just the way that he exudes his energy back there, that helps the rest of the team.”
SLUH dropped its third straight, including a 3-1 setback against CBC on Friday.
“We got to look around the locker room and start playing with some grit,” Walters said.