Kohler extends points streak as MICDS tops Ladue

MANCHESTER — MICDS senior Harris Kohler is getting back to basics.

“Just lately I’ve really been enjoying playing hockey and falling back in love with the sport,” Kohler said. “Just skating as much as I can and playing with my friends and winning games.”

This season, Kohler and MICDS have been winning a lot of games and the forward has had a major role in that surge.

Kohler scored twice on Thursday, his first multi-goal game of the season, to extend his points streak to five games. More importantly, he helped lead MICDS to a 4-1 win over rival Ladue in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Central Division game at Queeny Ice Rink.

“He’s our captain,” MICDS coach John Mattingly said. “He’s been our captain for two years and right now we got a group of boys on our first two lines that can score on any given night. For us to win a championship at the end of the season, our leaders have to be our go-to players and he’s one of our leaders.”

Holt Tipton had a goal and assist, and Samuel Fontana also scored for MICDS (11-2-3). Deren Pellegrini continued his stellar play with 27 saves.

Pellegrini is 3-0-1 in his last four games. He has a .952 save percentage (120 saves on 126 shots) during that span.

“I want to give a lot of credit to my defense,” Pellegrini said. “A lot of goaltending is confidence and when you have good defense, it’s easy to have confidence.”

Ryan Acree scored and Maxwell Sigel made 15 saves for Ladue (8-7-3).

Pellegrini made a pair of tough saves to thwart two top notch Ladue chances midway through the first period, the latter stopping Dylan Brousseau on a breakaway.

“If we can score three goals in a game we’ve got a pretty good chance of winning the hockey game, because Deren is going to keep the puck out of the net,” Mattingly said. “Deren is our backbone.”

Kohler gave MICDS the lead with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in opening frame with a perfect tip of a Michael Pugachev shot from the point.

Fontana gave MICDS a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal at the 5 minute, 26 seconds mark of the second period. Fontana tiptoed the blue line to make sure it was onside and get off a knuckler that found its way into the back of the net.

Ladue got back into it with a power play goal by Acree five minutes into the third period.

But Kohler’s second of the game, on a well-executed two-on-one with Tipton, regained the cushion for MICDS with 4 minutes, 35 second left on the game.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play with both Holt and George (Williamson) most of my life and we’ve been on the same line the past two years and it’s just really coming together,” Kohler said.

Tipton’s empty netter clinched MICDS’ second win over Ladue in eight days. MICDS finished this season 2-0-1 against Ladue.

“It’s always going to be a battle,” Mattingly said. “These boys have known each other since they were little kids. They’ve played together in club, there’s rivalries there. Tonight was a classic MICDS-Ladue hockey game. It was clean and well-played on both sides.”

MICDS 4, Ladue 1