Kohlmann continues hat trick streak as Fox downs Seckman

SOUTH COUNTY – Sophomore Jack Kohlmann proudly emerged from the Fox locker room clutching a red and gold belt.
The replica wrestling championship belt is given to the player of the game for the Warriors.
“I’ve gotten it twice,” Kohlmann said.
The belt may find a permanent place in the Kohlmann household with the way he’s playing.
Kohlmann recorded his third-straight hat trick to lead Fox to a 6-3 win over rival Seckman in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game at the Kennedy Ice Rink on Monday night.
While his previous two hat tricks against Lindbergh and Summit were nice, the latest outburst was a little more special given the opponent.
“Seckman is our biggest game of the year,” Kohlmann said. “It’s the most fun game we play all year.”
Kohlmann has been a breakout offensive force this season for the Warriors. The 6-foot forward recorded just six points as a freshman.
“Last year I was kind of smaller,” Kohlmann said. “I grew like four inches over the summer.”
His speed increased along with his size. Kohlmann leads Mid-States with 14 assists and now has a team-high 16 goals.
Fox coach James Hohmeier said Kohlmann has more confidence this season.
“High school hockey is different than club hockey,” Hohmeier said “You've got fans, you've got excitement and now he's really earned his spot in the lineup. He knows where he is. He knows who he is and where he stands with this team. And once you start putting the puck in the net, it's easy to kind of have that flow behind you and roll on that confidence.”
Trevor Kohm and Richard Sheffey each had a goal and an assist, and Jason Piwowarczyk also scored for Fox (9-1-4). Ethan Jourden made 20 saves as the Warriors beat the Jaguars for the second time this season.
Dylan Baldwin had a goal and an assist and Drake Wilson and Colin Ammel also scored for Seckman (6-8-2). Tyler Montgomery made 25 saves.
While Kohlmann’s power play goal midway through the second period stood as the game-winner, his hat trick goal proved to be the backbreaker as he scored on a breakaway with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third to give Fox a 5-3 lead.
“That’s my go-to move,” Kohlmann said. “I go down, I just cut left, slide it to my forehand and score.”
Sheffley capped the scoring 41 seconds later.
The teams traded goals for the first half of the game.
Piwowarczyk and Kohlmann scored in the first period for Fox, while Wilson found the back of the net for the Jaguars.
Seckman, after being outshot 13-5 in the first period, came out with a bit more jump in the second as Ammel rang a shot off the crossbar in the period’s opening seconds.
Ammel made good on his next opportunity, burying a feed from Gavin Freie to tie the game at 2-all at the 3:33 mark of the second.
The goal set off a wild back and forth sequence as the teams traded four goals in a four-minute span.
Fox needed just eight seconds to regain the lead on Kohm’s ninth goal of the season.
“After they tied it, our heads were down, but eight seconds later, we score and we're back at it,” Kohm said. “I think it was a big momentum shift.”
Baldwin responded 77 seconds later for Seckman to knot the game at 3-3.
Kohlmann’s second of the game came on a power play to give Fox a 4-3 lead with 7:16 left in the second.
Fox improved to 7-0-4 in its last 11 games. The Warriors haven’t lost since November 13.
“There's a buzz around the room every time that we're together,” Hohmeier said. “It's talked about, we're going to keep it up. We've got a couple more games left this year. We plan to finish strong. We plan to learn throughout those games to make sure that come playoffs, everybody's ready, firing on all cylinders, and that this is a well-oiled machine.”