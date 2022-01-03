Kohlmann continues hat trick streak as Fox downs Seckman

The teams traded goals for the first half of the game.

Piwowarczyk and Kohlmann scored in the first period for Fox, while Wilson found the back of the net for the Jaguars.

Seckman, after being outshot 13-5 in the first period, came out with a bit more jump in the second as Ammel rang a shot off the crossbar in the period’s opening seconds.

Ammel made good on his next opportunity, burying a feed from Gavin Freie to tie the game at 2-all at the 3:33 mark of the second.

The goal set off a wild back and forth sequence as the teams traded four goals in a four-minute span.

Fox needed just eight seconds to regain the lead on Kohm’s ninth goal of the season.

“After they tied it, our heads were down, but eight seconds later, we score and we're back at it,” Kohm said. “I think it was a big momentum shift.”

Baldwin responded 77 seconds later for Seckman to knot the game at 3-3.

Kohlmann’s second of the game came on a power play to give Fox a 4-3 lead with 7:16 left in the second.