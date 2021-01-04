Kohm's insurance goal helps Fox pull away against Parkway South

Fox junior Trevor Kohm has found the sweet spot.
The 6-foot-1 forward scored for the second consecutive game, using his body to set up shop in front of the net, as Fox held on for a 5-3 win over Parkway South in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game at Kennedy Recreational Center on Monday night.
Kohm buried a Karch Kraemer feed with 5:18 left in the third to give Fox that all important insurance goal.
“I love driving the net, playing the body,” Kohm said. “It's great to be out there, especially in physical games like this.”
Kohm’s second goal of the season loomed large as Fox had to kill off a penalty in the game’s final two minutes. The padding allowed the Warriors’ penalty killers room for error, which they ultimately didn’t need.
Fox assistant coach James Hohmier said Kohm’s confidence is growing by the game.
“It's huge for a young guy,” Hohmier said. “We talked about building emotions on the bench.”
Caden Harrison and Connor Westbrock each had a goal and an assist and Mitchell Westbrock, and Logan Young also scored for Fox (8-1-1). Justin Greer made 33 saves.
Stephen Craig had a goal and an assist and Benjamin Beier, and Brendan Foshee also scored for South (4-4-2). Garrett Limpert made 20 saves.
A member of the South coaching staff declined comment after the game.
Harrison gave Fox the lead for good at the 4:16 mark of the second period, finishing a feed from Gavin Rainey on a 2-on-1 to make it 3-2.
“It got the boys going,” Harrison said. “It was a rough game. We didn't have it our way, but we pulled through.”
The Patriots pressed for the equalizer, ringing a shot off the post and having a couple of good power-play chances only to be stopped by Greer.
Limpert came up with some big saves of his own to prevent Fox from adding to its lead.
Connor Westbrock made it 4-2 Fox early in the third off a pretty feed from Jason Piwowarczyk.
Craig got South back in it, banging home a loose puck amid a scramble as a Patriots’ power play expired to cut the deficit to one with 8:16 left but that was as close as they could get.
Fox is now unbeaten in its last seven, going 6-0-1 during that span.
“They have skill, and they have size and they’re physical, they know how to use it,” Hohmier said. “We need to make sure that we do a good job of keeping our heads in the right place and not let our emotions get the best of us.”
Both teams dented the scoreboard before the fans settled into the bleachers.
Beier gave South a quick lead 55 seconds in, burying a rebound off a Craig shot.
Mitchell Westbrock answered 19 seconds later, picking the top corner on a laser from the right circle.
The quick answer was big for Fox’s momentum.
“To get your bench involved, especially a time like this when they don't have fans and that crowd that's pushing them,” Hohmier said. “When you can answer back and get the boys on the bench all excited that goes a long way.”
Young gave Fox a 2-1 lead with a one-timer off a Harrison feed midway through the first.
South quickly answered 61 seconds later as Foshee’s second goal of the season evened it with 6:51 left in the opening frame.
“This team loves each other,” Kohm said. “We play together and stay strong.”