MANCHESTER — After what he has been through this season, there was no way Chaminade goalie Julius Kolari was coming out of the game.

With the Red Devils clinging to a one-goal lead late against top-ranked CBC in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup elimination game on Thursday night, Kolari was shaken up during a scrum in front of the net.

“A kid landed on my knee,” Kolari said. “I was trying to fish for a penalty a little bit. It hurt a little bit, but I was good.”

Kolari stood tall the rest of the way and Chaminade edged CBC 2-1 at Queeny ice rink.

It was Chaminade's first win over the Cadets since February 9, 2019, and also eliminated CBC from the Challenge Cup playoffs.

Chaminade started the season 1-10-1 but has flourished since a coaching change and turning the program over to Matt Buha.

“We’re playing as a group and as a family,” Buha said. “Tonight was all about the players. They just brought a lot of heart.”

Chaminade (10-15-2), the No. 6 seed, will play No. 3 De Smet (18-7-2) in another elimination game at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night. The Spartans beat the Red Devils 5-3 in the opening round of the double elimination bracket.

Henry Kittner and Eric Ewing scored for Chaminade. Kolari made 25 saves.

Carter Clemons scored for CBC (20-3-4), who outshot Chaminade 26-7 in the game.

“That team played hard,” CBC coach John Jost said. “It was just one of those nights.”

Kolari stood on his head during a highlight-filled third period.

Kolari started the frame with a save on a Conner Broadhead shot from the right circle. He made several saves while sprawling on this ice during another flurry and he got a piece of a Logan Denton drive on a partial break.

“Just tap the post a couple of times, stay in the middle and then go out to whoever’s coming,” Kolari said.

CBC outshot Chaminade 13-1 in the third, part out of desperation and part by design from the Red Devils who kept four men back at all times.

“We were trying to be aggressive still in third, but really smart with our layers,” Buha said. “We forced them to take Grade B shots. We didn’t really want to give them Grade A opportunities.”

Kolari wasn’t going to be denied after missing two months of the season due to injuries from a car accident. He came back late in the regular season and is finally getting his timing back.

“His game is on and he was our backbone tonight,” Buha said.

Added Ewing, “He was a brick wall. That’s what we needed. We needed him to have a big game.”

Clemons gave CBC the lead with a power play goal 5 minutes, 45 seconds into the contest.

“I thought if we would have had the same intensity from the start that we had in the third period, that would have really helped,” Jost said. “We didn’t play with any desperation until the third period. We had a power play goal early, but really 5-on-5 we just didn’t get any offense going.”

Kittner drew Chaminade even with a slick backhander late in the first period.

Ewing gave the Red Devils a 2-1 lead with a goal 4 minutes, 13 seconds into the second period, off a feed from Jackson Machon.

“It’s always great to score in these big games,” Ewing said. “I have to attribute it all to the team. We fought hard. It was just a team win.”

Chaminade won’t get much time to celebrate knocking off the top seed. Buha knows that De Smet will present another tough challenge.

“Of course, we want our kids to enjoy this, this is what it’s about, to have fun,” Buha said. “But after they have this locker room session, we’re going to ask them to shift their focus to De Smet tomorrow and block out the noise at school a bit so we can come out tomorrow with our best effort.”

