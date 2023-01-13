Korte flourishes in new role as center for CBC

CBC senior Brenden Korte had an idea change was coming.

Korte, one of the best defensemen in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, knew CBC would be deep and talented on the blue line. But after graduating several talented forwards and losing dynamic scorer Sam Carosello to a hockey power in the Northeast, the Cadets would be thin up front.

During a summer meeting with the team captains, CBC coach John Jost approached Korte about moving to center.

“I played a little bit of forward freshman year, so I knew if they were going to bring someone up to forward from the ‘D’ side of things, it was probably going to be me,” Korte said. “So I kind of expected it but didn't know if they were going to do it or not.”

Jost said Korte’s skillset made him the prime candidate for the move.

“We really believe that if you can skate, there's really nothing you can't do,” Jost said. “With his skating ability, he was the perfect guy to move up and give it a shot to give us a little more depth up the middle. And he scored some big goals from us on defense in the past, and big goals even in his freshman year, so he's got that scoring touch.”

Korte was immediately thrown on the Cadets’ No. 1 line, where he has flourished.

Korte leads CBC (15-0-3) with 13 goals and is second on the team with 17 points.

“I was excited for the opportunity to play forward, it’s really fun to play, especially center,” Korte said. “A little bit nervous, because with the role that they put me in right away, there was a little bit of pressure to produce and play a big role and create offense, which is something that I'm not used to doing really.”

Korte said he became more comfortable with the role with each practice and game.

The results back that up as well as Korte has seven points (6 goals, 1 assist) in his last four games.

“It starts in practice,” Korte said. “Just taking everything seriously, getting comfortable with the situations that they put you into practice, getting comfortable with the plays you are making in practice and taking practice seriously, so when you're put in those situations in a game, you're comfortable with it.”

Jost even admits to being surprised at the high level of offense Korte has been able to produce so quickly.

“He'll do anything for the team,” Jost said. “He's just that type of player. We did some summer skates and he was skating at forward in our summer skates and did a really nice job. We're like, ‘Yeah, we're doing the right thing. So far. So good.’ And there's been games where if we lose a defenseman or have penalty issues or something like that, we've thrown him back there on maybe on a penalty kill situation. We're crazy not to. So we've moved them back to take a shift or two back on defense, but then we move him right back up.”

Korte said going back to defense for a shift or two isn’t an issue, that’s second nature. But moving back to forward within the same game requires extra focus.

“When I'm a defenseman, if I'm skating the puck, and making a play, I have a lot of space and everything's in front of me,” Korte said. “So, I can see everything in front of me. But when I'm at forward now, when I'm in the offensive zone, everything's not in front of me, I have to kind of read the whole zone.”

Korte has played with several different line combinations this season, but recently he has been paired with Walker Landy and Brayden McDonald.

“Especially with Walker, we've played so much together now this year that I kind of know where he's going to be at, know where to look for him and he knows where to look for me” Korte said.

Jost said Korte’s team-first attitude is one of many reasons why he’s one of CBC’s captains.

“You go back into the summer when we started the season and for other guys to see him switch positions, a position he's played his whole life, to help our team,” Jost said. “I think it sends a great message to the rest of the group that hey, everybody's going to do whatever it takes to win and help this team win a championship.”

Winning another Challenge Cup championship is the only thing on Korte’s mind.

Korte was on the ice as a freshman when CBC finished second and as a sophomore when CBC won its 17th state title. He was also on the ice last season when De Smet ended CBC’s season in a semifinal shootout.

“Most of the motivation has come from people saying, ‘Oh, last year was our last chance to get there. We're not that strong this year. We don't have all those pieces this year. We lost a lot last year,’ ” Korte said. “So the motivation came from the doubt that we got over the summer and leading up to the season. And obviously watching De Smet celebrate after the shootout last year and in the locker room afterwards. It's a feeling that doesn't go away very quickly.”

Korte, an honor roll student, is smart enough to read between the lines of the team’s detractors. CBC lost a lot of offense last year and that is something he switched positions to fix.

He is charged with helping make sure the Cadets have enough offense for another championship run.

“Last year, winning game one of the semifinals, sometimes it’s almost a curse in disguise because you feel like oh, they have to beat us twice in a row to move on, but it can happen,” Korte said. “You get comfortable after winning game one that we can do that again and it doesn't always happen like that. It didn't happen last year.

“So it's just kind of a no matter where you're at, no matter how high you are, you can't get comfortable. You can't feel like you already won anything, because until it's over, you haven't really won anything. So you got to keep going to get the state championship. You can't take it for granted.”