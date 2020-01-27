Ladue resident Webster helps USA U-18 team to world championship

Makenna Webster didn't exactly set the sports world on fire as a child.
There were no indications of future stardom for the Ladue resident during her pre-kindergarten years.
In fact, her father, Dave, says his daughter's first foray on the soccer field was laughable.
"She showed no athletic skill at all," he recalled. "Most of the time, she'd just stand there and look at the grass or the flowers."
Makenna can remember a similar incident on a softball diamond at age 4.
"Once, I just got bored in the field and sat down," she said. "I didn't seem to like to focus on anything."
Times have changed.
The once-reluctant toddler is now one of the top female hockey players in the country, maybe the entire world.
Webster helped the USA U-18 Women's National Team grab a gold medal in the IIHF World Championships in Bratislava, Solvakia earlier this month.
The 17-year-old right winger handed out a pair of assists in five games and was awarded player of the game honors in a pool play contest against rival Canada. She followed that up with a strong two-way performance in a 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the championship match on January 2.
Not bad for someone who showed little or no interest in sports.
"At first, I tried everything, but nothing got me interested," she said. "Then, I tried figure skating. I loved it."
By age 7, Webster hit the ice with a hockey stick for the first time. Little did she know, it would change her life forever.
"Right then, I figured it out," Webster said. "I realized I could be good at something if I just put some time into it. I've been working to get better ever since."
Webster, now a senior at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Minnesota, is wrapping up an impressive prep career. She helped the Fairbault-based school to a pair of national high school titles and is currently second on the team with 26 goals.
Her rapid progression up the ladder caught the attention of college coaches across the country. At age 14, she committed to attend Wisconsin University, which has won five national titles including last year's NCAA crown.
The 5-foot-3 speedster will head to Madison coming off a life-altering performance at the World Championships.
"There's no way you can describe the feeling of wearing the USA (jersey) and getting a gold medal in another country," she said. "It’s something I'll remember forever. Something I can tell my children and friends about for the rest of my life."
Webster picked up her second gold medal in three trips to the World Championships. She was a member of the USA team that took the crown in Dmitrov, Russia in 2018. The 2019 team won silver in Obihiro, Japan.
But her final tournament on the U-18 level was the most memorable. In Russia, she was a 15-year-old youngster looking up to the older girls. This time around, she was the older girl handing out advice to the neophytes.
"When it ended, what went through my head was that all the work I’ve put in all these years for this moment,” Webster said. “This was so humbling to be a part of it."
She finished with eight goals and 14 assists in 23 games with the U-18 national over three years.
“It’s such an emotional experience just seeing your child wear that jersey,” said Dave, who attend all three World Championships. “When they’re singing the national anthem with the medals around their necks, it’s something, as a parent, you will never forget.”
Webster went to Villa Duchesne as a seventh grader, but quickly realized that if she was going to be serious about hockey, she would have to go elsewhere.
Shattuck is a tradition-rich prep school that boasts stellar hockey graduates like Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh) and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado).
"It was hard, being so young, leaving my friends," she said. "But it was a choice I had to make."
Webster's older brother, McKade, also attended Shattuck. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL entry draft. He plans on attending Denver University in the fall.
Even though Webster has played hockey around the world, she still considers St. Louis home. She gained a lot by playing on the local junior level. Those skills served her well and helped get her to the next level.,
Webster competed on the Jr. Blues boys U-10 team coached by former St. Louis Blues winger Jim Campbell. He knew at first glance that Webster possessed the ability to make a career out of hockey.
“You could tell even back then that she was special,” Campbell said. “She wanted it bad. She was willing to work and put the time in. Her compete level was through the roof."
Dave Hoke, one of her former coaches for the Lady Cyclones, said Webster’s speed set her apart from the others.
“She would just get the puck and take off,” Hoke said. “No one could keep up with her.”
For now, Webster is focused on finishing her high school career in style. Shattuck has a legitimate shot at another final four berth.
Then, it is on to Wisconsin for a chance at a national title.
"Maybe three or four," Webster said.
Webster's ultimate goal is to play for the United States Olympic team. A berth in the 2022 games is not out of the question, although she has her sights set on the 2026 games when she will be out of college.
Campbell, who played 285 games in the NHL, says that goal is well within reach.
"I have no doubt you’ll see her on the Olympic team down the road," Campbell said. "Probably as the team captain. She’s that good. And she really wants it.”