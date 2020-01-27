Ladue resident Webster helps USA U-18 team to world championship

Not bad for someone who showed little or no interest in sports.

"At first, I tried everything, but nothing got me interested," she said. "Then, I tried figure skating. I loved it."

By age 7, Webster hit the ice with a hockey stick for the first time. Little did she know, it would change her life forever.

"Right then, I figured it out," Webster said. "I realized I could be good at something if I just put some time into it. I've been working to get better ever since."

Webster, now a senior at Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Minnesota, is wrapping up an impressive prep career. She helped the Fairbault-based school to a pair of national high school titles and is currently second on the team with 26 goals.

Her rapid progression up the ladder caught the attention of college coaches across the country. At age 14, she committed to attend Wisconsin University, which has won five national titles including last year's NCAA crown.

The 5-foot-3 speedster will head to Madison coming off a life-altering performance at the World Championships.