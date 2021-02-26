Ladue rolls past Fort Zumwalt West and into Wickenheiser Cup final

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Ladue kept coming in waves and Fort Zumwalt West couldn’t stem the tide.
The Rams blitzed the Jaguars with two quick first period outbursts to take a commanding four-goal lead and cruised to an 8-1 win in Game 2 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup semifinal series at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.
The win clinched Ladue’s spot in the Wickenheiser Cup final March 6. The Rams will play the winner of the Francis Howell Central/Duchesne series. The start time has yet to be determined.
Ryan McKenzie had two goals and an assist and Dylan Brosseau and Michael Gakhutishvili also had two goals for Ladue (17-1-4), the No. 2 seed. Kiran Varadachari and Patrick Brown also scored, and Maksim Bely made 20 saves.
“We play with a lot of energy,” McKenzie said. “Coach always emphasizes that. We just wanted to get out to a really good start and the rest would take care of itself.”
Aaron Hemmer scored and Jarrett Meyers and Samuel Zgiet combined for 27 saves for Zumwalt West (14-6-2), the No. 3 seed.
Ladue showed jump from the opening puck drop, hitting the post just 10 seconds in and outshooting Zumwalt West 13-3 in the game’s first 10 minutes.
The Rams took control with two goals in a 24 second span midway through the first period.
Varadachari’s first postseason goal gave Ladue the lead at the 7:20 mark. Moments later, Benjamin Rich took advantage of a breakdown in the Jaguars’ zone to find a wide-open Gakhutishvili for a one-timer to make it 2-0.
“We wanted a strong start,” Ladue coach David Brosseau said. “They’re a good team. They have a lot of talented players. We wanted to take their time and space away as much as possible and the guys forechecked hard and created opportunities and we kind of wore them down over time.”
If the first two goals gave Ladue control of the game, another even quicker outburst gave it a stranglehold.
Dylan Brosseau extended the Rams’ lead at 9:59 of the first off a feed from Julian Scheer. Just 10 seconds later, Gakhutishvili found the puck amid a scramble in front of the Jaguars’ net and tucked in a backhander to make it 4-0.
“Obviously, the first period was a high scoring period,” Dylan Brosseau said. “Everyone was going. Pucks deep, it was awesome.”
In an effort to spark his team, Zumwalt West coach Paul Johnson decided to switch goalies, bringing in Zgiet, the Game 1 starter.
The Jaguars seemed to find their legs after the change and Hemmer’s unassisted goal off a faceoff with just 27.6 seconds left in the opening frame gave Zumwalt West a much-needed jolt.
“Unfortunately, we’re trying to work from behind both games,” Johnson said. “It’s a hard thing to do against a team like that. Ladue is a very good team and they just put the gas down and didn’t let up.”
Brown halted any comeback hopes by roofing a backhander on a breakaway to give Ladue a 5-1 lead at 5:20 of the second period.
“It was huge,” said McKenzie, whose pass set up the goal. “We needed to make sure that we stayed focused and not let this one slip back in their hands. It was a really key goal in the game.”
McKenzie put the exclamation point on the Ladue win, with a pretty goal set up by a perfect feed from Dylan Stern to extend the advantage to five late in the second.
“It was critical,” David Brosseau said of the second period push. “If there’s a team that can score 4 or 5 goal in a period its them. We knew after the first period we were nowhere near where our goal was, which was winning the game, and there was a lot of hockey left.”
Dylan Brousseau and McKenzie added third period tallies.
If there was a blemish on the night for Ladue it was that Gakhutishvili had to be helped off the ice after suffering a right knee injury in the third period. David Brosseau said he thinks he will be OK.
“They’re a good team,” Dylan Brosseau said. “We stuck to our plan, we worked hard. It was pretty much what we preach, play the right way.”