Lafayette shuts out Summit to advance to Wickenheiser championship

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The postseason offered a reset to the Lafayette High hockey team, and the Lancers have made the most of it.

After winning just three games in the regular season, the Lancers suddenly are one of the hottest teams in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, winning all seven of their postseason games.

That included their latest triumph, a 2-0 win over Summit in Game 2 of their Wickenheiser Cup semifinal series Saturday afternoon at Centene Community Ice Center.

“We lost a lot of seniors last year,” Lafayette coach Jim Carrico said. “I think it was 10 or 12 seniors we lost and the top of the division is tough playing against the CBCs, the De Smets, the Vianneys and the SLUHs, and it wears on you, and this new season in the Wick, the kids are excited. It’s like a new season.”

Lafayette (10-14-3) will ride that streak into the Wickenheiser Cup championship against Priory (22-6) at 6 p.m. Friday at Centene.

Luke Carrico and Shane Robinson scored third-period goals for the Lancers, and goalie Konner Canova continued his strong postseason play with 21 saves. He stopped 34 of 35 shots in Game 1 on Friday.

“Just stay relaxed,” Canova said. “Stay at top of my crease, make sure I’m playing the angles and staying square to the puck.”

Luke Carrico finally broke through, slamming home the rebound of an Andrew Knapp slapshot that caromed off Bosek’s pad right to his stick to give Lafayette a 1-0 lead 86 seconds into the third period.

“We were talking about shooting the puck low and trying to get a pass off the pad,” Jim Carrico said. “Knapper shot the puck, hit the goalie on his far pad, the rebound came out to Luke and he buried it.”

The goal put Summit into desperation mode. After dropping Game 1, the Falcons needed an outright win to force a minigame, which led to Robinson’s empty netter with 54 seconds left.

It was Robinson’s third goal of the series after he scored twice in Game 1, including the game-winner with 23 seconds left.

“Shane is one of our horses,” Jim Carrico said. “He plays a ton and we depend on him taking faceoffs, killing penalties.”

Aiden Bosek made 20 saves for Summit (9-13-6).

Game 2 followed a similar script as Game 1 with no scoring in the first or second periods. Instead, both goalies shined.

Bosek made a sprawling save on a first-period breakaway by Lafayette’s Alem Garibovic and stood tall during a Lancers’ power play early in the second period.

Summit peppered Canova with 14 shots in the second, but the Lafayette netminder turned them all away, including a couple of point-blank blasts late in the frame.

“Konner was absolutely (fantastic) all series,” Luke Carrico said. “He’s been an unreal goaltender.”

Bosek and Canova took turns stopping back-to-back breakaways in a wild sequence during a Summit power play in the final seconds of the second.

Lafayette beat Priory 6-3 in its season opener Nov. 1, but both teams have evolved since then.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Jim Carrico said. “We know Priory is a high scoring team, they like to run and gun. We’re going to take this week of practice and get ready for it.”