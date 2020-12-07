Late faceoff win helps Marquette hang on against SLUH

CHESTERFIELD — Marquette forward Justin Rapp went with his instinct and it paid off.
Rapp was tabbed to take a crucial faceoff deep in his zone with the Mustangs clinging to a one-goal lead over St. Louis U. High with 2.3 seconds left in the third period on Monday night. Lose the faceoff and the Jr. Billikens would have one last chance to force a tie.
“My first instinct is just drop on it so it can't get past me and he has to win it back,” Rapp said. “And by the time you get it back, it's going to be hard to get a shot off in time.”
Once the puck hit the ice, Rapp’s 6-foot-2 frame followed. The tactic worked as Marquette held on to beat SLUH 3-2 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at Maryville University Hockey Center.
Rapp was in the faceoff circle after Marquette coach Gary Tockman made an adjustment at center during the game.
“We couldn't win a draw,” Tockman said. “We literally lost I think almost every draw tonight to the very end that we had to win, so we changed centers a little bit.”
Rapp and Kane Sander each had a goal and an assist and Tyler Sillanpaa also scored for Marquette (2-1). Cole Eckert made 14 saves.
Ryan Spinner and Luke Gund scored, and Matthew Warnecke had two assists for SLUH (2-2). Wyatt Gottschall made 13 saves.
Rapp gave the Mustangs a 2-1 lead with 1:14 left in the first. Brock Wrisberg and Sander got the assists.
“He works hard,” Tockman said of Rapp. “He's a senior and I think he's got a lot to prove.”
A strong play by Rapp helped Marquette extend its lead in the second period. Rapp stole the puck at his blue line, creating a two-on-one rush with Sillanpaa. Rapp timed his feed perfectly and Sillanpaa didn’t miss on the one-timer to make it 3-1 with 3:12 left in the middle frame.
“Their defenseman fumbled it little bit,” Rapp said. “I just decided to take a chance and go for it and it worked.”
Marquette had a pair of chances to add to its lead early in the third period, but Edward Yue hit the crossbar and John Bush rang another shot off the post.
SLUH cut the deficit to one as Gund’s slapshot deflected off a Mustangs defender and into the net at 6:30 of the third.
“We came out from the very first shift and I think we owned that third period,” interim SLUH coach Steve Walters said. “And I felt really confident just by the feeling on the bench that they felt like they could come back. So, the challenge was just a find somebody to score.”
Eckert made several big saves as SLUH pressed to get back even, including a couple on a late Jr. Billikens power play.
“Just go out stay focused,” Eckert said. “Work hard to make sure they don't get two goals.”
Spinner gave SLUH the early lead, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Warnecke to make it 1-0 at 5:53.
Walters said the Jr. Billikens were missing several players to coronavirus-related quarantine.
“We're digging deep into our roster,” Walters said. “What I saw for us is a team trying to step up and play at a level that they've never experienced yet.”
Marquette evened the game on a Sander goal with 6:33 left as he put home a feed from behind the net from Colin Farrell.
“We just talked tonight about not winning and losing, but playing with max effort,” Tockman said. “Working to put pucks deep, outworking them and just hoping that we can hang on and that's what happened.”
