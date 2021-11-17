Lawson Kimble, senior, Granite City

A hidden gem, in large part due to the Warriors’ season being relegated to an abbreviated spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimble will be one of the points leaders in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association. A 5-foot-11 forward, he posted 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in just nine games as a junior. Lawson has 18 points (11 goals, 7 assists) in the Warriors' first three games this season. Lawson will be counted on as a leader for a team that graduated 12 seniors.