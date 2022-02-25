Lyons scores twice as SLUH tops Vianney in Game 1 of their semifinal series

SLUH Jr. Billikens senior forward Nicholas Lyons (17) slips the puck past Vianney Golden Griffins junior goalie Isaac Mejia Troop (32) on the breakaway for a goal during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH players and the student body celebrates the first goal of the game by SLUH Jr. Billikens senior forward Maxwell Sextro (10) during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney players and student body celebrate tying the game up at one during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins senior forward John Dapron (96) skates the puck into the offensive zone during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins senior defenseman Brodie Appelbaum (44) gets past the stick check of SLUH Jr. Billikens sophomore forward Daniel Sendobry (20) during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins senior defenseman Tyler Book (89) tries to move the puck against the forecheck of SLUH Jr. Billikens junior forward Henry Serafin (19) during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH Jr. Billikens junior goalie Maksim Bely (31) makes a save during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins junior forward Alexander Fendler (6) skates with the puck during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH Jr. Billikens senior defenseman Mario DiMaggio (4) skates the puck out of his own zone during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins sophomore defenseman Evan Smarko (48) looks to move the puck forward during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins senior forward Gianluca (Duke) Boccardi (88) tries to cut back against the defense of SLUH Jr. Billikens senior defenseman Mario DiMaggio (4) during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH Jr. Billikens sophomore forward Finn Barry (9) gets called for a penalty after taking down Vianney Golden Griffins senior forward Henry Vest (78) during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins junior goalie Isaac Mejia Troop (32) bats the puck away with his goalie stick during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH Jr. Billikens junior forward Henry Serafin (19) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins senior forward Henry Vest (78) ties up the stick of SLUH Jr. Billikens sophomore defenseman Russell Caplin (32) keeping him from clearing the puck along the boards during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins junior forward Alexander Fendler (6) skates with the puck during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins senior forward John Dapron (96) celebrates as he tips the puck past SLUH Jr. Billikens junior goalie Maksim Bely (31) for a goal during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH Jr. Billikens sophomore forward Logan Petlansky (23) blocks the pass of Vianney Golden Griffins senior defenseman Tyler Book (89) during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins freshman defenseman Marco Boccardi (22) with a big hit along the boards on SLUH Jr. Billikens sophomore forward Daniel Sendobry (20) during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Vianney Golden Griffins senior defenseman Brodie Appelbaum (44) and SLUH Jr. Billikens junior defenseman Luke Gund (2) both reach for control of the puck during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The SLUH bench celebrates a goal in the last minute of the third that would clinch the victory during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH Jr. Billikens senior forward John Loretta (24) leaps onto SLUH Jr. Billikens junior goalie Maksim Bely (31) in celebration of their teams victory during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SLUH Jr. Billikens senior forward Maxwell Sextro (10) leaps into the glass to celebrate his goal with the cheerleaders and student section during a Mid States Club Hockey 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final game one played on Friday February 25, 2022 at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — St. Louis U. High forward Nicholas Lyons’ senior leadership is evident on the ice, but it is what he does off the ice that endears him to his teammates.
Lyons scored two third-period goals to lead SLUH to a 5-3 win over Vianney in Game 1 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.
After the game, Lyons was given the team’s player of the game award. He immediately walked over and gave it to goalie Maksim Bely, who made several key saves late to preserve the lead.
“That helps you understand what kind of class he has,” SLUH coach Steve Walters said.
Game 2, with a winner-take-all minigame if needed immediately after, is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Centene.
John Dapron’s power-play goal for Vianney at the 3-minute and 42-second mark of the third period cut the SLUH advantage to 3-2, but Lyons answered 53 seconds later.
“It’s just a good momentum shifter,” Lyons said. “I thought we played really strong defensively. If we play strong defensively, our offensive chances come and that’s what happened.”
Tyler Book scored with 4:38 left to once again bring Vianney to within one.
SLUH went on the power play 50 seconds later, but Dapron had the best chance shorthanded for Vianney, only to be denied by Bely on a breakaway.
“Just kept it simple,” Bely said. “I knew he was going back door, so I put my leg back there.”
Walters wasn’t surprised by Bely’s clutch save.
“He’s such a great goaltender that he’s going to give you one of those steals a game and that was the one right there,” Walters said. “We’ve seen that all year long.”
Lyons clinched it for SLUH with his second tally with 43 seconds to go.
“That was huge,” Bely said. “Getting that last goal for us just gave me some breathing room back there and he had a heck of a game for us.”
Daniel Sendobry had a goal and an assist, and Maxwell Sextro and Henry Serafin also scored for SLUH (19-2-2). Bely made 24 saves.
Dapron scored twice and Isaac Mejia-Troop made 18 saves for Vianney (15-6-2).
“We’ve got to be tighter and better on defense and we’ve got to get more shots,” Vianney coach Kevin McGlynn said. “But we’re fine. Tomorrow’s a new game, a new day, and we’ll see what happens.”
Sextro gave SLUH a 1-0 lead chipping in a loose puck amid a scrum with 3:23 left in the first period.
SLUH had a couple of chances to take an even bigger lead in the opening frame, but Mejia-Troop made a blocker save on a Jr. Billikens one-timer from the slot midway through the period. Moments later, SLUH’s Luke Gund clanged a shot off the crossbar after dangling through the Golden Griffins defense.
Dapron drew Vianney even 23 seconds into the second period scoring directly off a faceoff win by Brodie Appelbaum.
Sendobry regained the lead for SLUH with 6:16 left in the second, taking the shot instead of passing to Patrick Vogl on a two-on-one and roofing a wrister just under the crossbar.
Bely made stood tall during a Vianney power play to protect the Jr. Billikens' lead.
Less than a minute after killing off the man advantage, Serafin made it 3-1 SLUH. He was set up by a feed from Benjamin Winkelmann from behind the Vianney net by
“I was very confident with our approach,” Walters said. “We wore them down and the kids played smart defensively.”
