Lyons scores twice as SLUH tops Vianney in Game 1 of their semifinal series

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — St. Louis U. High forward Nicholas Lyons’ senior leadership is evident on the ice, but it is what he does off the ice that endears him to his teammates.

Lyons scored two third-period goals to lead SLUH to a 5-3 win over Vianney in Game 1 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.

After the game, Lyons was given the team’s player of the game award. He immediately walked over and gave it to goalie Maksim Bely, who made several key saves late to preserve the lead.

“That helps you understand what kind of class he has,” SLUH coach Steve Walters said.

Game 2, with a winner-take-all minigame if needed immediately after, is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Centene.

John Dapron’s power-play goal for Vianney at the 3-minute and 42-second mark of the third period cut the SLUH advantage to 3-2, but Lyons answered 53 seconds later.

“It’s just a good momentum shifter,” Lyons said. “I thought we played really strong defensively. If we play strong defensively, our offensive chances come and that’s what happened.”

Tyler Book scored with 4:38 left to once again bring Vianney to within one.

SLUH went on the power play 50 seconds later, but Dapron had the best chance shorthanded for Vianney, only to be denied by Bely on a breakaway.

“Just kept it simple,” Bely said. “I knew he was going back door, so I put my leg back there.”

Walters wasn’t surprised by Bely’s clutch save.

“He’s such a great goaltender that he’s going to give you one of those steals a game and that was the one right there,” Walters said. “We’ve seen that all year long.”

Lyons clinched it for SLUH with his second tally with 43 seconds to go.

“That was huge,” Bely said. “Getting that last goal for us just gave me some breathing room back there and he had a heck of a game for us.”

Daniel Sendobry had a goal and an assist, and Maxwell Sextro and Henry Serafin also scored for SLUH (19-2-2). Bely made 24 saves.

Dapron scored twice and Isaac Mejia-Troop made 18 saves for Vianney (15-6-2).

“We’ve got to be tighter and better on defense and we’ve got to get more shots,” Vianney coach Kevin McGlynn said. “But we’re fine. Tomorrow’s a new game, a new day, and we’ll see what happens.”

Sextro gave SLUH a 1-0 lead chipping in a loose puck amid a scrum with 3:23 left in the first period.

SLUH had a couple of chances to take an even bigger lead in the opening frame, but Mejia-Troop made a blocker save on a Jr. Billikens one-timer from the slot midway through the period. Moments later, SLUH’s Luke Gund clanged a shot off the crossbar after dangling through the Golden Griffins defense.

Dapron drew Vianney even 23 seconds into the second period scoring directly off a faceoff win by Brodie Appelbaum.

Sendobry regained the lead for SLUH with 6:16 left in the second, taking the shot instead of passing to Patrick Vogl on a two-on-one and roofing a wrister just under the crossbar.

Bely made stood tall during a Vianney power play to protect the Jr. Billikens' lead.

Less than a minute after killing off the man advantage, Serafin made it 3-1 SLUH. He was set up by a feed from Benjamin Winkelmann from behind the Vianney net by

“I was very confident with our approach,” Walters said. “We wore them down and the kids played smart defensively.”