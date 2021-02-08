Marquette outlasts SLUH in shootout to advance to Mid-States semifinals

Marquette junior goaltender Isaac Weatherford then nailed down the triumph with his fifth successive save during the lengthy tension-filled shootout.

"What a game," Tockman said. "I'm not a fan of shootouts and it's a shame someone had to lose this one."

Bush stepped up to become the most unlikeliest of heroes. He's scored two goals this season and has spent much of the campaign as a hard-nosed grinder and checker.

"Johnny Bush is big, strong and fast — he just doesn't put the puck in the net a lot," Tockman said. "But he's a senior and we gave him a chance — and he came through."

Bush's tally put an end to a two-hour thriller that featured numerous twists and turns.

Marquette, which captured the shootout 4-3, won Game 2 behind a second-period goal from freshman Colin Farrell and the netminding of Weatherford, who stopped 19 shots. Weatherford recorded 12 saves in the 10-minute mini-game and stopped six of nine attempts in the shootout.

"The boys in front of me did their jobs, so I had to do mine," Weatherford said. "In the shootout, I just focused on the current shot, not the next one. It seemed to work."