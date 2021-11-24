Marquette skates to victory against rival Lafayette

Marquette Mustangs sophomore defenseman Trent Lewis (16) keeps Lafayette Lancers senior forward Shane Robinson (91) from cutting in towards the net during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Wednesday November 24, 2021 at Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CHESTERFIELD — The Marquette hockey team had an extra skater on the ice with it Wednesday night.
On Nov. 14, two Marquette High students were among three teenagers killed in a car crash in Ballwin. Two other Marquette students — including Andrew Vendt, a sophomore defenseman for the Mustangs — survived.
With Vendt in the stands and the others involved in the accident on their minds, Marquette played its most inspired game of the season in a 9-1 win over Rockwood School District rival Lafayette in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at Maryville University Hockey Center.
“We beat the crap out of each other for a little bit, but before that everybody came together and respected each other,” Marquette coach Gary Tockman said. “It just shows all these kids are friends. You know, you want to win a hockey game, but tonight was about something other than hockey.”
Many of the players on both teams skated during the pregame warmups with “Vendt” on the nameplate of their jerseys. Five Marquette jerseys hung next to their bench for each person involved in the accident.
“Coach Tockman and I are both on the board here at Chesterfield, so we’re around each other all the time,” said Lafayette coach Jim Carrico, who sported a sticker with a Marquette block ‘M’ surrounded by a heart on his jacket. “We always run coaching ideas by each other and so we've got a real good relationship and it was a no brainer when they asked us to do that. We were more than more than willing to help out.”