 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marquette's Eckert shuts down rival Lafayette in Mid-States showdown
0 comments

Marquette's Eckert shuts down rival Lafayette in Mid-States showdown

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

CHESTERFIELD — Marquette goalie Cole Eckert has posted shutouts before, but his latest is extra special.

Eckert made 21 saves as Marquette beat Lafayette 2-0 on Friday in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the Maryville University Hockey Center.

One of the area’s most storied rivalries, last year’s game between the St. Louis County powers drew 1,000 fans. This year due to coronavirus limits, only several dozen parents took it in.

But that didn’t change the emotion felt by the players.

“It’s extra special,” Eckert said. “We tied them earlier this season, so this feels really good.”

Ty Stultz and Noah Freeman scored for Marquette (4-3), but it was Eckert who stole the show.

Lafayette had several good chances late in the opening period, but Eckert protected the Marquette lead with big saves on drives from Samuel Rubenstein and Matthew Brodsky.

“Cole was incredible,” Stultz said. “He did an awesome job. We probably would have lost without him.”

Eckert continued to shine in the second period, getting his pad on a Rubenstein blast and somehow keeping the puck out of his net amid a frenzied flurry in his crease immediately afterwards.

“I felt really good going in,” Eckert said. “I just tried to make sure I stayed focused the whole game.”

Lafayette outshot Marquette in the third period 9-2. But Eckert wouldn’t let the Lancers dent the scoreboard.

“Cole was great,” Marquette coach Gary Tockman said. “You couldn’t ask for more.”

Dane Kemp saw his first action of the season and made 13 saves for Lafayette (3-3-2).

“Our teams get so excited when we play each other,” Lafayette assistant coach Jeff Hansen said. “Their goalie was hot. Our goalie was fine. They were just the better team tonight.”

Stultz gave Marquette an early lead with his first goal of the season, sending a laser from the left circle into the top left corner of the net at the 5:49 mark of the first period.

“It was kind of weird, normally we would have hundreds of people in the stands and it would be a nerve-wracking game,” Stultz said. “I used to play with a lot of those guys and it felt good to beat them.”

Stultz almost struck again 30 seconds later, but Kemp stoned him on a breakaway. Kemp also stopped Stultz late in the first with a pad save on an odd-man rush.

“This was probably our best game of the year,” Tockman said.

Freeman roofed in a rebound of a Brett Zimmer shot just two minutes into the second period to push the lead to 2-0. Edward Yue started the play by prying the puck loose behind the Lancers net.

Eckert took it from there.

“That was a really big goal because it gave us some space in case I let one in,” Eckert said. “It brought me a lot of confidence and it brought the team a lot of confidence.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports