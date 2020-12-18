Marquette's Eckert shuts down rival Lafayette in Mid-States showdown

Marquette junior goalie Cole Eckert (31) pokes the puck away from Lafayette Lancers senior forward Justin Sprague (89) during a Mid States Hockey game played on Friday December 18, 2020 at Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Joe Harris |
Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CHESTERFIELD — Marquette goalie Cole Eckert has posted shutouts before, but his latest is extra special.
Eckert made 21 saves as Marquette beat Lafayette 2-0 on Friday in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the Maryville University Hockey Center.
One of the area’s most storied rivalries, last year’s game between the St. Louis County powers drew 1,000 fans. This year due to coronavirus limits, only several dozen parents took it in.
But that didn’t change the emotion felt by the players.
“It’s extra special,” Eckert said. “We tied them earlier this season, so this feels really good.”
Ty Stultz and Noah Freeman scored for Marquette (4-3), but it was Eckert who stole the show.
Lafayette had several good chances late in the opening period, but Eckert protected the Marquette lead with big saves on drives from Samuel Rubenstein and Matthew Brodsky.
“Cole was incredible,” Stultz said. “He did an awesome job. We probably would have lost without him.”
Eckert continued to shine in the second period, getting his pad on a Rubenstein blast and somehow keeping the puck out of his net amid a frenzied flurry in his crease immediately afterwards.