McCaffrey scores twice as CBC tops Kirkwood in Challenge Cup semifinal

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Timing was everything for the CBC hockey team on Saturday night.
The Cadets got timely goals throughout in game one of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series against Kirkwood at the Centene Center en route to a 5-1 win.
Connor McCaffrey scored twice and Hunter Bulger and Thomas Ramer each had a goal and an assist to lead CBC (26-1). Riley Howse also scored, and Ryan Yaeger made 21 saves, as the Cadets took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
“I think the biggest thing was winning our 50-50 races, being physical with them, making plays in our defensive zone and getting pucks to the net,” McCaffrey said.
Logan Mueller scored and Mitchell Day made 31 saves for Kirkwood (13-9-5).
The game turned on a 13-second sequence with just under five minutes to go in the second period.
Kirkwood’s Andrew Herweck made a slick move to create a mini-break, but Yaeger came up with the save to keep CBC’s one-goal advantage intact.
The Cadets needed just 13 seconds to take advantage of their goalie’s strong play as McCaffrey banged home a rebound off of a Tony Andrews shot to make it 3-1 with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left in the second.
“To be honest, the second period is one of the better periods we’ve played all year,” CBC coach John Jost said. “Big save like that and then we go the other way. It’s a huge turning point in the game.”
Good timing led to another CBC goal late in the second. Bulger broke out of the Cadets’ zone just as Ramer was getting out of the penalty box creating a two-on-one. Ramer didn’t miss on a perfect Bulger feed to make it 4-1 with 33 seconds left in the second.
“I came off the boards and I hear, 'You’ve got two, you’ve got two,’” Bulger said. “And I saw Ramer coming out of the box so I just sauced it over to him and a perfect shot by him, low glove.”
McCaffrey swatted in his own rebound for his second of the night to set the final score with 8:31 to play.
Yaeger stopped the final 15 shots he faced.
“He played an outstanding game,” Jost said. “Early on we had some rebounds in front of him. I thought our team did a really good job of back checking and getting to those rebounds, and once he got his feet under him he was outstanding.”
Bulger squeezed CBC’s first shot of the game past Day to make it 1-0 just 1:39 in. It was Bulger’s fifth goal in six playoff games.
“It kind of gave us a push at the beginning of the game,” Bulger said. “(Day’s) my goalie for Jr. Blues. He’s a great guy, a great goalie. I respect him a lot.”
Mueller tied it late in the first. Seamus Campbell started the sequence with a shot and Mueller banged home the rebound with 2:42 left.
“I think the first period was its own game and the last two periods were a totally different game,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said. “First period, we played 5-on-5 for pretty much the entire period. I like us matched up against them 5-on-5. Then the penalties started to happen and it pretty much trickled down from there.”
Howse put CBC ahead for good with a power-play goal at the 7:10 mark of the second for a 2-1 edge.
Kirkwood was the only team to beat the Cadets in the regular season. CBC knows the Pioneers will come out strong in Game 2 next Saturday.
“Next Saturday night with a team like this it’s going to be twice as tough,” Jost said. “This isn’t our first rodeo. We know how hard it is to put a team away so we’ll have to be twice as good next week to close it out or it’s going to be a long night.”