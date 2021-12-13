Mejia-Troop makes 27 saves, Vianney edges SLUH 2-1

“It's always good rivalry,” Mejia-Troop said. “I know a lot of their kids and it's always good to stop them.”

Boccardi gave Vianney a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Tyler Book set up the goal by passing up a slap shot from the point to find an unmarked Boccardi to the right of the SLUH net.

Moments before the goal, Mejia-Troop came up with big with a pair of point blank saves as SLUH tried to take advantage of a turnover in the Golden Griffins zone.

“He was unreal,” Fendler said. “I play with him on the same Triple-A team and I don't really expect anything else out of him. He does that game in, game out.”

Winkelmann drew the Jr. Billikens even late in the first with a slick backhand-forehand combination to shake free of a Vianney defender before banking the puck off the post. Winkelmann has seven goals in seven games for SLUH.

“Against the top teams, you come out here, it's going to be a bounce here, a bounce there,” Walters said. “It's going to be the most disciplined team, the hard-working team and I think we're going to come out of this with some positives. We need to get hungrier around the net and I think that was about it.”