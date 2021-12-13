Mejia-Troop makes 27 saves, Vianney edges SLUH 2-1

AFFTON — Vianney coach Kevin McGlynn had been waiting for his junior goalie Isaac Mejia-Troop to put the team on his back.
It happened Monday night.
“We've been waiting for two years for him to the steal a game and I think tonight you saw him steal a game,” McGlynn said. “I mean that was one where the goalie took charge and stole the game.”
Mejia-Troop made 27 saves to lead Vianney to a 2-1 win over St. Louis U. High in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at Affton Ice Rink on Monday night.
“Just staying confident in myself and my ability to play,” Mejia-Troop said. “The defense made it easy for me to play a game, they handled pucks out of the front of the net and made my job a lot easier.”
Alexander Fendler scored his 12th goal in just eight games and Vincent Boccardi also scored for Vianney (7-2-2), which won for the fifth time in its last six tries against the Jr. Billikens.
Benjamin Winkelmann scored and Maksim Bely made 16 saves for SLUH (7-2-1).
Fendler’s goal with just 1.1 seconds left in the first broke a 1-1 tie and stood as the game-winner. McGlynn said Fendler as awarded the Jim Ryan Award at the Missouri Athletic Club during the Jack Buck Awards Ceremony last week as the area’s top amateur hockey player.
“I'm just having fun,” Fendler said. “When you’re having fun it comes and it's easy when you play with these guys. They get it done for you.”
SLUH’s bench wanted the goal waved off for a possible offsides, but to no avail.
“The refs, you know what, they're out there trying to do their job and at the end of the day, we felt like it was offside,” SLUH coach Steve Walters said. “But it still ended up in the back of the net and it shouldn't have even been a chance. We should have got that puck deep after we got out of the zone.”
Fendler looked to extend the lead with a strong rush in the second period, but Bely showed a quick glove on Fendler’s wrister from the left circle.
Mejia-Troop did the rest, making several big saves in the final two periods and erasing a couple of high-danger chances off turnovers created by SLUH’s forecheck.
“SLUH played well,” McGlynn said. “They were up and down, they played hard, a lot of chances. A well-played hockey game. It was gut check time for us and we answered the bell.”
Mejia-Troop improved to 3-0 against SLUH. He has stopped 76 of 81 total shots fired at him by the Jr. Billikens for a .938 save percentage.
“It's always good rivalry,” Mejia-Troop said. “I know a lot of their kids and it's always good to stop them.”
Boccardi gave Vianney a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Tyler Book set up the goal by passing up a slap shot from the point to find an unmarked Boccardi to the right of the SLUH net.
Moments before the goal, Mejia-Troop came up with big with a pair of point blank saves as SLUH tried to take advantage of a turnover in the Golden Griffins zone.
“He was unreal,” Fendler said. “I play with him on the same Triple-A team and I don't really expect anything else out of him. He does that game in, game out.”
Winkelmann drew the Jr. Billikens even late in the first with a slick backhand-forehand combination to shake free of a Vianney defender before banking the puck off the post. Winkelmann has seven goals in seven games for SLUH.
“Against the top teams, you come out here, it's going to be a bounce here, a bounce there,” Walters said. “It's going to be the most disciplined team, the hard-working team and I think we're going to come out of this with some positives. We need to get hungrier around the net and I think that was about it.”