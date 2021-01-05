MICDS climbs out of two-goal deficit for victory against Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES — Trailing with its playoff aspirations on the line, MICDS hockey coach John Mattingly didn’t hesitate to let his players know what was on the line heading into the third period Tuesday night.
A loss to Webster Groves would have put a potential spot in the Wickenheiser Cup in jeopardy.
“I told them that we were in a situation that playoff seedings were going to be affected if they dropped the game, and we were playing poorly up until that point,” Mattingly said.
His players responded with a dominating third period, scoring four unanswered goals to stun the Statesmen 5-3 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Central Division game at Webster Groves Ice Rink.
Ameer Hajji had two goals and two assists, JT Williamson and Hugo Engelhardt each had a goal and an assist and William Giles also scored for MICDS (5-6-1). Deren Pellegrini made 34 saves.
“We wanted to get after them quick and it didn't happen,” Williamson said. “We’re down 3-1 so we needed a team effort to get back in and that's exactly what we did.”
Hajji’s goal midway through the third capped the comeback and gave MICDS a 4-3 lead. Hajji added an empty netter in the final seconds to seal the win.
“That's just a great seam pass by JT,” Hajji said of the game-winner. “I called for it and I got that puck and no hesitation, I had to get it on my stick and off my stick and into the back of the net.”
Williamson started the comeback, scoring on a perfect feed from Hajji to cut the deficit to one at the 4:04 mark.
The Rams could feel the momentum shift with the tally.
“After that shift we got our hearts racing,” Williamson said. “We knew we were going to come back. We knew we were going to win that game.”
Giles evened the contest at 3-all just 37 seconds later, poking home a loose puck that found his stick in front of the Webster net.
“It was 100 percent effort,” Mattingly said of the comeback. “It was one of those decisions that we had to make, and we made it.”
Pellegrini stood tall protecting the lead down the stretch, including getting his pad on a Joel Fischer drive late in the third.
“We see this in hockey a lot,” Webster coach Tim Deimeke said. “A lot of people refer to this as kind of that 3-1 curse going into third period. So, a little bit of complacency, a little bit more intensity on the other side of the ice, and then it’s just that slight little change in chemistry, really affects the team that's up and that's really unfortunate.”
Max Boland scored twice and had an assist; Daniel Leahy had a goal and two assists and Everett Nea had three assists for Webster (3-8-1). William Young made 24 saves.
After a scoreless first 23 minutes of the game, both teams erupted four goals in a 74 second span in the second period.
Boland got it going for Webster with a power play goal, banging home a rebound of a Leahy shot to make it 1-0 with 6:41 left in the frame.
Engelhardt answered for MICDS with a quick wrister from the left circle 54 seconds later.
Leahy regained the lead for Webster 12 second later from a Boland feed.
Boland made it 3-1 Statesmen just eight seconds later, scoring on a rush from the ensuing faceoff with 5:27 left in the second.
“We're continuing to develop and improve every single game so far this season,” Deimeke said. “And I like what I saw here tonight. It tells us we've got the momentum going in the right direction for the rest of the season.”
There were plenty of good feelings in the MICDS locker room too. The win snapped a four-game winless streak and put the Rams in play for that spot in the Wickenheiser Cup.
“We need to play every single period like that third period, and to end it like that with a victory over a great Webster Groves hockey team, that's huge for us,” Hajji said. “We're going to try to take that into the next couple of games.”