Mid-States championship games move to Centene Ice Center

For the first time since perhaps the league’s earliest days, the St. Louis Blues will not host the Mid-States Club Hockey Association championship games this season.
Instead, the Challenge Cup and Wickenheiser Cup games will be played March 6 at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
The decision was coronavirus related. The estimated cost to hold the event at Enterprise Center is $40,000, which is normally paid for by ticket sales for the event.
Attendance normally runs between 6,000 to 8,000 total for both games. But due to city of St. Louis virus guidelines, the Blues could only allow 1,400 at the time of contract negotiations and couldn’t guarantee that many would be let in due to the volatile nature of virus data.
Mid-States president Jeff Hayes said the event is not an income generator, so the lack of ticket sales made hosting the event prohibitive, even though the Blues were a willing partner.
“If you can't sell tickets, or you can only sell a certain number, I don't think people are going to pay it,” Hayes said. “Could we get charge $30 a ticket for, you know, the 1,500 people or 2,000 people that we can have? Yeah, we could. But you know, that's a little a little steep for a high school game.”
Hayes hopes this is a one-time situation. The plan is to return the championship games next season to Enterprise Center.
Hayes, 44, has been around the league and the championships his entire life and can’t remember when the games weren’t played at Enterprise Center, or before that the Arena.
“I'm sure the first five or six years it didn't happen at the Arena, but I know from the minimum, the late (1970s) all the way through to the switch over to Enterprise, it's been there,” Hayes said.
Limited gate due to coronavirus has hurt the league all season. Mid-States has run through most of its reserve funds to make sure there is a season, with attendance at most area rinks limited to two parents per player.
Despite the known financial shortfalls, Mid-States has done everything it could to carry on with the season.
“Our entire budget is offset by attendance at the games,” Hayes said. “It's our job to do whatever we have to do to try to have a season and we didn't think at the time it was fair to go to the clubs and ask them for more money because everybody's in different situations. So, we bit the bullet and did it. I think it was the right decision. And it was the best decision.”
Centene provides a comfortable landing spot. The state-of-the-art facility opened in September 2019 and is the Blues’ practice facility.
“It's essentially the second-largest venue and it has the second-largest seating capacity as far as rinks in our area,” Hayes said. “You can't beat the facility and the amenities.”
Due to St. Louis County virus guidelines, only two parents per player will be allowed in for the championship games. All attendees must be on a team sign-in sheet and have to sign in upon entry.
CBC is one win away from playing for the Challenge Cup championship.
Cadets coach John Jost, who has won 12 Challenge Cups, wasn’t surprised by the change.
“What goes on the ice doesn’t change,” Jost said. “There's no doubt, Enterprise, there's more hype. It's a bigger stage, and you talk a little bit more about nerves and all that stuff, just because they're playing it in an NHL building.”
One of the allures of playing at Enterprise Center is the opportunity for the players to play on the same ice as their boyhood heroes. That novelty has been diminished somewhat by Enterprise Center hosting high-level junior games, meaning a healthy percentage of players in the Mid-States championships have played there before.
Francis Howell Central senior Carson Dahl is one of those players, having played at Enterprise for his junior team. His Spartans are one win away from playing for the Wickenheiser Cup championship.
He said the lighting is different at Enterprise.
“I'm a goalie, so from my point of view it's all about vision,” Dahl said. “The light really does reflect up, and it looks like the light’s coming straight upwards, like it doesn't even look like it's coming from the ceiling. So that throws you off quite a bit.
“And above the boards, it's pretty much all black just because, you know, lighting isn't all the way like what you see in the NHL games. So it really does throw you off.”
Dahl said this season has been an adjustment without student sections. A mostly empty NHL arena would just amplify that.
“Last year, a lot of our energy came from the fans and the team really did drive off it,” Dahl said. “It’s a lot different this year because we have to pull it from somewhere else.”
Jost is just grateful for the opportunity to finish the season.
“It's a shame, but I understand,” Jost said. “I keep telling our guys, ‘Hey, just be glad we're playing.’ They aren’t playing in a lot of cities.”