Montgomery makes 43 saves to lead Seckman's rivalry victory against Fox

Seckman High senior Tyler Montgomery finally got the red monkey off his back.

In three seasons as the Jaguars’ primary goaltender, Montgomery had yet to beat rival Fox in three tries, including a loss earlier this season.

But Montgomery ended that streak in style with a 43-save performance to lead Seckman to a 5-1 win over Fox in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Conference game Monday night at the Kennedy ice rink.

“Yeah, you want to win it since it’s my senior year but the guys came out and played a wonderful game and I was able to make a couple of saves to kind of keep us in it there,” Montgomery said.

Always an emotionally charged affair when the C-6 rivals take the ice, this game was no different with 16 total penalties for 72 total penalty minutes called.

Montgomery, in particular, had to be sharp as Fox had five of the first seven man advantages.

“He's been the backbone of the team all year,” Seckman coach Zak Tobey said. “Whether we play a good game or a bad game, he's always at the base of every win. He's kept us in some games we maybe should have lost. And then, we try to help him out as much as you can up front. But he's definitely a leader on this team. He's definitely our MVP so far in this season.”

Dylan Baldwin scored twice, Colin Ammel had a goal and two assists, and Nicholas Summers and Joseph Sinak III each had a goal and an assist for Seckman (9-4-5), which snapped a 0-3-1 skid against its inter-district rival.

Jack Kohlmann scored and Ryan Zangeneh made 15 saves for Fox (6-10-2).

Baldwin’s power play goal gave Seckman the lead at the 5 minute, 19 second mark of the first period.

Summers came up with another special teams gem just 87 seconds later with an unassisted shorthanded goal. Summers forced a turnover at the Fox blue line to create a breakaway and he finished off the play with a forehand-backhand combination to make it 2-0 Jaguars.

“We've talked all year about kind of staying out of the box,” Tobey said. “We've had a little bit of trouble with that. I guess one positive you can take about as many penalties we take is our penalty kill gets a lot of practice. Our power plays runs about 20% and our PK runs about 90%, which is exactly what you want. So it's a difference maker for us for sure.”

Fox outshot Seckman 16-4 in the opening period, partially thanks to three power plays. But Montgomery stopped all 16 shots including going side to side for a dazzling glove save to rob Jason Piowowarczyk on a one-timer.

“If my team can kind of keep the shots low on the power play, it's good for me to see shots early and kind of get into a rhythm like that,” Montgomery said.

Sinak made it 3-0 Seckman with 6:42 left in the second period, cleaning up a loose puck off an Ammel shot.

“We just kept getting the odd man rushes, constant breaks, and putting pucks on net, Ammel said.

Fox responded 33 seconds later on a Kohlman tip of a Jackson Kammien shot.

But Baldwin’s second of the game restored Seckman’s three-goal lead just 17 seconds later.

Ammel ended any thoughts of a Fox comeback with his team-leading 18th goal of the season five minutes into the third period to give Seckman a 5-1 lead.

“Everything is special about it,” Ammel said. “For the seniors, the last time against Fox this year and Monty back in net saving us all game long.”

Tobey downplayed the rivalry. He has the big picture in mind.

“To me it's kind of just another game,” Tobey said. “It was a one we had to win to try to stay in the hunt for a division title, as well as a Challenge Cup berth. So we got three more to go. We got to win all three to try to make it to the Challenge Cup.”