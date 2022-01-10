Myller makes 25 saves, freshmen shine as Chaminade tops De Smet

Chaminade had a chance to put the game away with a 2 minute, 5-on-3 advantage late in the second, but couldn’t convert. The Red Devils had six power plays and two separate two-man advantages, but scored just one power play goal.

“Those two 5-on-3s, I think we missed the net about eight times,” Watson said. “The whole time on the bench all I'm saying is, fellas, the next three minutes if we don't score here, then you are going to be on your heels.”

Carapella’s goal, which snuck just inside the post on a laser from the high slot, got De Smet within one with 5:27 left in the third.

“These are the games right before the playoffs you got to learn lessons about yourself,” Durso said. “The teams that learn those lessons are the ones that are successful in the playoffs. The teams that don't, they're not.”

Myller stood tall the rest of the way with several tough saves to preserve the Chaminade lead.

“He was huge,” Clarke said. “A lot of those are really really good chances. He was just phenomenal tonight.”

With just four games left before the playoffs, Watson hopes the Red Devils youth will continue to produce.

“This is the real season now,” Watson said. “Our goal is to go 3-1 in these last four and feel good and really hone in on what our roster is and who our lineup is and who our lines are going into the big dance kind of deal.”