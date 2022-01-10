Myller makes 25 saves, freshmen shine as Chaminade tops De Smet

CHESTERFIELD — Chaminade junior Luka Myller got a little help from his friends Monday night.
With his Red Devils clinging to a one-goal lead against a De Smet team with all the momentum, the Spartans’ Nicholas Salthouse hit the post on a drive and Chaminade defenseman Finn Destefano made a kick save on another shot as De Smet desperately tried to find the equalizer.
Myller did the rest, making 25 saves as Chaminade held on for a 4-2 win in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the Maryville University Hockey Center.
“My goalie coach always says just one shot at a time,” Myller said. “No matter what happened, just keep the next shot on your mind.”
Freshmen Michael Wiley, Kirill Slabun and Destefano scored the first three goals for Chaminade (8-8-1). Connor Williamson sealed the game with an empty netter and Andrew Clarke had a pair of assists.
“They're certainly starting to come together,” Chaminade coach Joe Watson said of the underclassmen. “At first we were only getting production from one line and now we got production tonight from three different lines.”
Salthouse and Dominic Carapella scored for De Smet (7-5-3). Brady Govero and Charles Griess combined for 11 saves.
“Our problem all year is consistency,” De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. “We don't have it.”
Chaminade had the jump in the first half of the opening period taking eight of the first 10 shots on goal and cashing in on a pair of those chances.
Wiley got the Red Devils going 94 seconds into the contest when his sneaky shot from the right corner found its way through Govero’s pads.
“It was nice to see those young kids get those goals in today's game,” Myller said. “It's a huge, huge thing to see those freshmen grow up during the season.”
Chaminade went up 2-0 with a power play goal from Slabun, who buried a one-timer from a Clarke feed from behind the net.
“We really wanted to make sure we're getting 10 hits, 10 shots, five blocked shots, every period,” Clarke said. “That's really our main goal and I think we came out hard and executed and we were all over them at the start.”
Destefano’s power play goal, a booming slapshot from just inside the blue line, gave Chaminade a 3-0 lead at the 2:54 mark of the second period.
De Smet stepped up its forecheck and took the next 11 shots on goal.
Salthouse got the Spartans on the board at the 5:42 mark with a power play goal, the result of pin-point puck movement setting up his one-timer.
Chaminade had a chance to put the game away with a 2 minute, 5-on-3 advantage late in the second, but couldn’t convert. The Red Devils had six power plays and two separate two-man advantages, but scored just one power play goal.
“Those two 5-on-3s, I think we missed the net about eight times,” Watson said. “The whole time on the bench all I'm saying is, fellas, the next three minutes if we don't score here, then you are going to be on your heels.”
Carapella’s goal, which snuck just inside the post on a laser from the high slot, got De Smet within one with 5:27 left in the third.
“These are the games right before the playoffs you got to learn lessons about yourself,” Durso said. “The teams that learn those lessons are the ones that are successful in the playoffs. The teams that don't, they're not.”
Myller stood tall the rest of the way with several tough saves to preserve the Chaminade lead.
“He was huge,” Clarke said. “A lot of those are really really good chances. He was just phenomenal tonight.”
With just four games left before the playoffs, Watson hopes the Red Devils youth will continue to produce.
“This is the real season now,” Watson said. “Our goal is to go 3-1 in these last four and feel good and really hone in on what our roster is and who our lineup is and who our lines are going into the big dance kind of deal.”