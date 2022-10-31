New high school girls hockey league hopes to provide opportunities to help game grow

BALLWIN — Francis Howell North junior Maggie Cuccio simply had no place to go to continue chasing her dream.

Parkway South junior Dru Ukman didn't enjoy trying out for the boys hockey team at her school.

Ukman and Cuccio have become members of the new United Girls High School Hockey League, an upstart loop that is giving high school girls in the area a chance to represent their schools and compete on the ice.

The four-team league is hoping to become a female version of the Mid States Club Hockey Association, primarily a boys league with a handful of female players that has existed since 1979.

Play is expected to begin Nov. 13 at Queeny Recreation Complex in Ballwin according to Rob Kunz, league president and director of hockey operations.

"Our goal is to build something for the girls where their friends and family can come and watch," Kunz said. "We want them to be able to play in front of a crowd and enjoy that feeling."

For Ukman and Cuccio, the timing of the new league is perfect.

Ukman previously tried out for the Parkway South boys team in Mid States.

"I didn't like how they were treating me," Ukman said "I didn't like the environment."

Plus, playing against bigger and more physical boys was not appealing either.

Ukman had no options other than taking the more expensive club hockey route.

Cuccio essentially was a player without a team once she reached the age of 17. She was too old for an Under-16 club squad and not experienced enough to see much playing time on the Under-19 level.

"There are a lot of girls like me that for one reason or another don't have any place to play,' Cuccio said. "This came up at the perfect time."

Cuccio believes the UGHSHL is a blessing.

"This is the only hockey I have," Cuccio said. "I'm so excited that I'm still able to come out on the ice."

The league continues to hold open tryouts on Sunday night in an effort to fill up the roster spots on all four teams.

"It's fun, it's low key," Cuccio said. "It's going to be a great experience."

The new league not only gives players a chance to play, but it also provides a viable choice over club hockey, which can be quite pricey.

"The whole purpose is to keep the kids playing the game," Kunz said. "And to do that, you have to make it affordable. The only things available for these girls is very expensive travel (club) hockey. A lot of these girls, they stopped participating in the game because of that.

"Now they won't have to."

Kunz said 47 girls signed up for a summer program that was used to introduce the league to the female hockey community. Approximately 30 girls were on hand Sunday night for a tryout session at Queeny.

The plan for now is to have four teams, made up of players for schools grouped into one team.

The Central team will consist of players who attend Brentwood, Clayton, Ladue, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Pattonville, University City, Webster Groves, St. Louis City and Illinois schools north of Interstate 40. The South team will be made up of players from Affton, Bayless, Fox, Kirkwood, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Windsor and students from schools in Illinois south of I-40. The North team will be made up of players from the Francis Howell, Fort Zumwalt, Wentzville and St. Charles school districts along with Orchard Farm and Winfield. The West team is slated to include players from the Northwest, Parkway and Rockwood school districts along with Valley Park.

Kunz is expecting each team will play 12 games in addition to a pair of postseason contests.

So far, he has been pleased with the numbers at the weekly tryouts.

"We just keep finding more kids," said Kunz, who has been coaching on various levels for the past 30 years. "I thought I knew most of the girls in town that play and are of high school age. But more kids keep coming out of the woodwork."

Kunz says he is not trying to steal players from the club level. He simply wants to see the game grow in the area.

St. Louis has developed into a hotbed for girls hockey. United States Olympic standout Jincy Dunne, who claimed a silver medal for the U.S. in the 2022 Olympics, hails from St. Albans.

Makenna Webster, a Ladue resident, won a pair of gold medals for the U.S. at International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments in 2018 and 2020. She is currently at Ohio State University after previously playing at the University of Wisconsin.

"Hockey is big for girls around here and it's still growing," Akman said.

Kunz is hoping his league catches the interest of all female players in the area. He also believes that 10 or 12 years down the road, each high school will have its own team and the league will grow just as Mid States has done.

But he realizes the league must first grab interest among players and fans, especially in its infancy.