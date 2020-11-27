Newcomer helps Clayton end losing streak to MICDS

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Bradley Beier made quite a first impression on his new Clayton High hockey teammates Friday night.
Playing in his first game with the Greyhounds, the 6-foot-4 forward scored the game-winning goal as Clayton shut out MICDS 2-0 in its season opener at Centene Community Ice Center.
“We played great, a good team effort,” Beier said.
Beier played for St. Mary’s last year but moved to the Greyhounds after the Dragons’ program folded. He’s part of the Clayton family now.
“He comes to practice ready to work,” Clayton coach Cory Cannon said. “He's comes to the game and shows up ready to play. You don't have to pump him up too much. He's one of those players that is ready to work from the puck drop to the final whistle.”
Eli Baumstark added an insurance goal and Mariano Colombo stopped all 26 shots, including 12 in the third period as Clayton snapped an eight-game winless streak against its Central Division rival.
The Greyhounds last beat MICDS on Jan. 23, 2016, and had gone 0-7-1 against the Rams since.
“I just look back to last season we played these guys, the same time Friday after Thanksgiving and what a difference a year makes,” Cannon said. “Obviously things are a little different, but for our guys to battle through everything that we've gone through this summer to get to this place with no practice games, no warmup and to go out there and play that way, it's all you can ask for as a coach.”
Deren Pellegrini made 25 saves for MICDS (0-2).
Clayton had the jump for much of the opening period, outshooting MICDS 9-6.
But Pellegrini kept the Rams even with several big saves, including stops on Clayton’s Eli Baumstark and Walt Baumstark early in the period. Pellegrini also got help from his post on a Walt Baumstark drive late in the period.
Colombo was tested late on an MICDS power play. Colombo stopped chances by JT Williamson, Ameer Hajji and William Giles to keep the game scoreless.
Beier broke the tie with a strong rush capped with a quick backhand-forehand wrist shot that gave Clayton a 1-0 lead with 4:48 left in the second.
“We needed to get in the offensive rush,” Beier said. “So I thought I’d pinch up and I was the right guy at the right time.”
Colombo stood tall as MICDS pressed to get the equalizer in the third period. The senior netminder came up with a stop on a Hajji shot through traffic and stoned a tip from William Jensen on what would have been a perfectly executed two-on-one.
“My blood was rushing, “Colombo said. “I was just excited to come out with that shutout.”
Eli Baumstark’s breakaway tally with 4:17 left in the third gave Clayton an insurance goal.
MICDS was playing without Harris Kohler, George Herron and Henry Cordes, who were out with coronavirus-related quarantine.
“Tonight, we just couldn't get past a hot goaltender,” MICDS coach John Mattingly said. “We had some good opportunities to score. Not a lot of concerns with a young team and without having some key guys.”
