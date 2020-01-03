Niemeier comes up big in net to help Vianney hold off SLUH

AFFTON — Nicholas Niemeier wasn't in the mood to celebrate Friday night. Or at least he didn't show it.
Sure, the Vianney senior goaltender wanted to cut loose after helping the red-hot Golden Griffins knock off St. Louis U. High 2-1 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association heavyweight battle at Affton Ice Arena.
But as he was quick to point out, a regular-season win — even against the two-time defending champs — is nothing to get too excited about.
At least not yet.
"We're just getting used to that winning mentality," Niemeier said. "Right now, we're taking it all in. Win — and then go on to the next one."
That simple theory has worked to perfection for Vianney (11-4), which won its sixth successive contest.
With Niemeier serving as a brick wall, the Griffins have outscored their opponents 27-3 during the streak. And his play in the net is one of the main reasons everything is clicking right now.
"He's bailed us out a bunch," Vianney veteran coach Brian McGlynn said. "We made a few mistakes and he was there to make sure they didn't cost us."
Senior captain Joseph Schulze and sophomore Jack Dapron scored in a 45-second span in the third period to break a scoreless tie.
Niemeier did the rest, recording 19 saves including a pair of nifty stops in the final minute when the Junior Bills (9-5-2) put the pressure on after pulling goaltender Cole Jansky.
John Loretta broke the shutout with 2 minutes 49 seconds left in the third period. Niemeier stood tall the rest of the way to a improve to a 7-1 on the season.
Vianney has quietly developed into a legitimate contender to capture its first Challenge Cup championship since 1996.
"This is a really good mix of kids and they're working together well," McGlynn said. "The way everything is coming together, we believe we belong up there with the (elite) teams."
The Golden Griffins recorded their second win over SLUH this season after a 3-1 triumph on Nov. 22.
"Things are going good," Schulze said. "I like the way we're playing."
Schulze broke the ice with his fourth goal of the season, pouncing on the rebound of a shot from Tom Gruener off a 2-on-1 with 8:27 left. Dapron added his third of the season less than a minute later.
Vianney began the season with three successive wins and then went through a stretch of one win over three contests.
But this group is clicking on all cylinders.
"We're definitely a top three team," Niemeier said. "I think you'll find us going pretty far this year."
Gianluca Boccardi, Alex Fendler and Cameron Beck all created scoring chances over the first two periods. But Jansky, who made 21 saves, matched Niemeier stop-for-stop.
SLUH has lost three successive games and has managed just one goal over the last nine periods.
"No matter what we do, the puck is just not going into the net for us," Jr. Bills coach Jack Behan said.
The post-season is just a little over three weeks away. Vianney has six games left. SLUH has five.
For now, the Griffins feel as though they can beat anybody. That confidence could take them places.
"Maybe we're surprising everyone else," Niemeier said. "But, we all knew that we had it in us to play like this."