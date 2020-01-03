Niemeier comes up big in net to help Vianney hold off SLUH

Niemeier did the rest, recording 19 saves including a pair of nifty stops in the final minute when the Junior Bills (9-5-2) put the pressure on after pulling goaltender Cole Jansky.

John Loretta broke the shutout with 2 minutes 49 seconds left in the third period. Niemeier stood tall the rest of the way to a improve to a 7-1 on the season.

Vianney has quietly developed into a legitimate contender to capture its first Challenge Cup championship since 1996.

"This is a really good mix of kids and they're working together well," McGlynn said. "The way everything is coming together, we believe we belong up there with the (elite) teams."

The Golden Griffins recorded their second win over SLUH this season after a 3-1 triumph on Nov. 22.

"Things are going good," Schulze said. "I like the way we're playing."

Schulze broke the ice with his fourth goal of the season, pouncing on the rebound of a shot from Tom Gruener off a 2-on-1 with 8:27 left. Dapron added his third of the season less than a minute later.

Vianney began the season with three successive wins and then went through a stretch of one win over three contests.

But this group is clicking on all cylinders.