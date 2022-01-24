Offensive explosion powers Oakville past Lindbergh

Oakville High senior Adam Herrick felt the energy as he and his teammates celebrated senior night Monday.

The Tigers turned that energy into goals — a lot of them.

Oakville scored early and often in a 15-3 win over Lindbergh in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Kennedy Recreational Complex.

“We were excited for this game,” Herrick said. “We felt like we were going to be able to come out here and get the ‘W,’ and then we went out here and everything just clicked for us. And I feel like that's the team we've been the whole season, and it just clicked for us tonight.”

Mason Andrew had a hat trick and three assists, and Herrick scored twice and had an assist, and Luke Spinner scored and had two helpers for Oakville (9-6-4). Michael Soell, Thomas Session, Anthony Bokern, Kevin Healy and Jake Sisson each had a goal and an assist, and Joseph Daniels, Mason Skaggs, Mason Christopher and Cade Jackson also scored.

Kyle Tymkew made 13 saves for the Tigers, who improved to 8-1-2 since Dec. 11.

“This (senior) group is pretty special to me because it's my first class going four years with,” Oakville coach Phil Jacquot said. “I knew they're going to get rewarded because of the hard work they put in for four years, but I didn't expect that. The energy and just the excitement for the game from the drop of the puck was impressive.”

Jacquot credits the senior leadership for turning things around after a slow start to the season.

“They really had a goal in mind and I think it's just kind of come together in the locker room,” the coach said. “They've learned that it doesn't matter what happens, if you go down and get a bad call, whatever, you just keep doing your job shift after shift, we’ll be alright.”

Jake Williams had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Ringhofer and Luke Ferguson also scored for Lindbergh (11-4-3).

The loss was a blow for the Flyers, who are trying to hold off Fox for the top spot in the Suburban Division. Lindbergh held a one-point lead over Fox with both teams having three games left in the regular season entering the contest. The Warriors played Parkway West late Monday night.

Oakville put the game away early in the second period with a four-goal salvo that spanned just 74 seconds.

Bokern got it going with his first of the season at the 3-minute, 58-second mark, and Daniels quickly followed with his third of the season 34 seconds later.

Less than 30 seconds later, Andrew and Herrick scored seven seconds apart. The scoring avalanche turned a 4-2 game into an 8-2 Oakville lead.

“We were just relentless out there breaking in the zone, putting shots on net, and every pass was just connecting,” Herrick said. “We have so many skill guys that are just able to move the puck so well, everything that we were throwing on net just went in.”

Oakville’s surge started in the final minute of the first period.

After Oakville has squandered a two-goal lead, Christopher scored with just 31.8 seconds left in the first to make it 3-2.

Session extended the Tigers’ lead back to two with his first varsity goal 19 seconds into the second period.

“I just had the energy,” Andrew said, who scored two more times as the lead continued to grow. “It was flowing through my body, and I just kept pushing and couldn’t stop.”

Herrick gave Oakville the lead just 74 seconds into the contest, tucking in a backhander off a rebound of a Soell shot.

Soell put in a loose puck amid a scramble in front of the Lindbergh net to make it 2-0 Tigers at the 5:47 mark of the first period.

Williams got Lindbergh on the board with 3:47 left in the first, and Ringhofer scored two minutes later to even it at 2-all.

With just one more regular-season game left, Oakville seems to be hitting on all cylinders for the postseason.

“I'm really excited,” Herrick said. “I feel like they could put us pretty much anywhere in the playoffs and I feel like we're going to succeed. We're going to make a good run.”