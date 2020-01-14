Parker's six-point night, Roehr's hat trick, power Granite City past Columbia

O’FALLON – Granite City junior forward Hunter Parker made some sweet music with his skates and stick Tuesday night.
The area’s leading scorer by a wide margin displayed his entire offensive repertoire in leading the Warriors to an 8-2 victory against Columbia in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at McKendree Metro Rec-Plex. Parker showed his speed, slick stick-handling and a vast array of shots to produce a six-point effort.
“He’s got a skill set that’s above and beyond what everyone else has got right now,” Granite City coach Darin Kimble said. “You’ve just got to watch him play. It’s just a joy to watch him play, but he’s got some guys to help him out too. He sort of orchestrates everything and everyone falls in line and we’ve got a nice little band going right now.”
Parker scored twice and had four assists, giving him 33 goals and 36 assists this season.
Two of Parker's assists went to Mason Roehr, who had three goals for Granite City (15-1-2). Lawson Kimble also scored twice and had a pair of assists and Drake Bettorf had one goal and one assist.
“It’s just getting pucks in deep,” Parker said. “Shots on goal. We have three full lines that are rolling here and none of us are getting tired early and we’re just going to work.”
Granite City goaltender Michael Atkins made 14 saves to improve to 6-1-2.
Joe Soetaert and Collin Schmidt scored goals and Londyn Little made 36 saves for Columbia (13-6-2), which dropped its second game this season against the Warriors.
Granite City blew it open with two power play goals in a 43-second span of the second period.
Roehr scored off a Parker feed 1 minute and 24 seconds into the second period. Roehr’s goal came 55 seconds after Soetaert scored to bring the Eagles to within one goal.
“Most of us have been playing together for multiple years now,” Roehr said. “We all know each other’s skill sets and just where everyone is and we know what everyone needs to do. We’ve just been putting some pucks on the net and we’ve been getting some goals.”
Roehr's came on a delayed penalty against Columbia, which put Granite City back on the man advantage. Parker’s second goal, on a wicked one-timer from a Bettorf feed, gave the Warriors a 4-1 lead at 2:07 of the second.
Roehr scored his second goal on another power play late in the second off of a Bryce Norton pass. Roehr’s 20th of the season gave Granite City a 5-1 lead heading into the third period. Roehr turned the hat trick with another power-play goal early in the third.
“I’ve been struggling the last couple of days,” Roehr said. “It was huge. It gets my momentum back up.”
Lawson Kimble added another goal a couple minutes later on the man advantage.
“Scoring goals is all about confidence and he (Roehr) finally got on the board for three tonight and Lawson the same thing,” Darin Kimble said. “We’re just rolling. The kids are enjoying playing with each other and it’s fun to watch.”
Granite City went 5 for 8 on the power play.
“We’re all best friends outside of school so I think that really helps,” Parker said. “We know where each other are, we know when they want it, we’re making no look passes … I think it’s really coming together.”
Schmidt and Bettorf traded goals in the final 27 seconds.
Granite City needed just 25 seconds to get on the board as a Lawson Kimble backhander snuck past Little’s pad on the first shot of the game.
The Warriors’ second shift proved just as prolific as Parker made it 2-0 just 64 seconds on a slick backhander of his own.
Little settled in for the rest of the opening period to keep Columbia in the game. Little stopped the final 13 shots he faced in the first, including six on a Granite City power play.
Columbia found its offense during a power play early in the second period as Soetaert’s quick wrister from the left circle found the back of the net just 29 seconds in, cutting the Eagles’ deficit to 2-1.
“We’ve known since before the season started that they were going to be one of the strongest teams in the league and when we play against a team like that we know we pretty much have to play error free,” Columbia coach Kevin Feager said. “It didn’t help us going down 2-0 on their first two shots of the game. It really put us in a hole and it’s tough to come back against a team like that.”