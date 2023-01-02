Pellegrini turns in highlight-reel performance as MICDS turns away Parkway South

CHESTERFFIELD — Parkway South’s Jamison Gifford slammed his stick down on the ice in disgust late in the second period Monday night.

The harmless gesture epitomized the Patriots' frustration as MICDS goalie Deren Pellegrini turned in his best Jordan Binnington impersonation.

Pellegrini made highlight-reel save after highlight-reel save to lead MICDS to a 3-2 win in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Maryville University Ice Center.

“It’s more fun for me,” Pellegrini said. “I think it allows me to just prove myself as a better goaltender. I love playing teams that are better than us. Us being the underdogs, that’s where we have a chance to shine.”

Pellegrini made 37 saves as MICDS was outshot 34-9. Ameer Hajji scored twice and Harris Kohler added another for the Rams (8-2-2).

“Deren was just lights out tonight,” MICDS coach John Mattingly said. “He couldn't have a better game.”

Owen Copp and Jackson Pilas scored for Parkway South (11-3-1).

“These guys did everything right tonight except beat the goaltender and the MICDS goaltender had a great game,” Parkway South assistant coach Patrick Gifford said. “The guys were moving the puck, possessing the puck, and tons of pressure in the offensive zone. We just couldn't find the back of the net tonight.”

Parkway South carried play in the first period, but had nothing to show for it despite an 11-1 shots on goal advantage.

Pellegrini formed a maroon wall in front of the MICDS net with several saves during an early Patriots power play and showing a quick reaction on a Stephen Craig point blank chance from the slot late in the opening frame.

“He was on his game from start to finish and we couldn’t ask for better goaltending,” Hajji said of Pellegrini. “It just gave us more confidence as the game went on.”

Kohler got the MICDS offense going, ringing a wrist shot off the post and into the net for his fourth goal of the season just 37 seconds into the second period.

Two minutes later, Pellegrini made a dazzling pad save to again frustrate the Patriots.

MICDS was called for a penalty on the play and Parkway South’s Brendan Foshee appeared finally solve Pellegrini, but the goal was waved off due to the referee losing sight of the puck.

MICDS cashed in a minute later with Hajji scoring on a breakaway to make it 2-0.

Pellegrini added to the highlight reel with a sprawling poke check to thwart a Parkway South odd man rush. The Patriots outshot MICDS 24-5 in the first two periods.

“That’s always been my style of play, I’ve always been aggressive,” Pellegrini said.

Hajji provided some much-needed cushion with his team-leading ninth goal of the season early in the third.

“That’s what’s great about the game of hockey, it’s not about how many chances you get, its about the quality of chances,” Hajji said. “We were able to capitalize on those chances.”

Copp finally solved Pellegrini midway through the third and a Pilas slap shot cut the MICDS lead to 3-2 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left.

But Pellegrini wouldn’t be denied, making several more saves as the Patriots pulled their goalie in search of the equalizer.

“Tonight, although we were probably outplayed, we did what it took to win and you're going to have those games where you just got to figure out a way to win,” Mattingly said. “When you’ve got solid goaltending, you’re going to win some hockey games.”

The MICDS bench mobbed Pellegrini after the buzzer sounded.

“I'm a goalie because I love the pressure,” Pellegrini said. “I love playing under pressure and I think situations like those where it's a one-goal game, maybe a minute left against the really good team that is going to get more shots, I love those moments.”

MICDS 3, Parkway South 2